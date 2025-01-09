Florian Fischer was only 24 years old. instagram/methodmag

Snowboarder Florian Fischer has died at the age of just 24. He lost his battle against bone cancer.

Jan Arnet

Just a few days after the tragic death of Sophie Hediger, the snowboarding family is once again in mourning. Florian Fischer has succumbed to his battle with bone cancer. From 2015 to 2018, Fischer took part in slopestyle and big air competitions, after which he made a name for himself primarily with spectacular videos.

"Our hearts are broken. It's too unfair to make sense," wrote the skate and snowboard fashion label "Beyond Medals" on Instagram. "We're sorry for you that you had to go so quickly because you deserved so much more."

The "Method Snowboard Magazine" also mourns: "Throughout his struggle, Flo's positivity, strength and passion for life remained unwavering and inspired all who knew him. His journey ended far too soon, but the mark he left on our hearts and the snowboarding community will never fade."