Corinne Suter is disappointed in the finish area after her team combined downhill. KEYSTONE

The Swiss speed skiers also disappoint in the team combined and all lose over 1.5 seconds on the best time. Team leaders Suter and Flury are so annoyed that they even refuse to be interviewed by SRF for the time being.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the women's combined team event, the Swiss are far from the medals after the downhill.

Corinne Suter and Jasmine Flury lose over 1.5 seconds on Breezy Johnson's best time.

The two Swiss team leaders refuse to be interviewed by SRF after their run. Show more

The Swiss women are not among the favorites in the women's team combination. Unfortunately, the speed skiers live up to their role as outsiders. Corinne Suter is the best Swiss skier, losing 1.51 seconds to Breezy Johnson, who, as in the special downhill, is also the fastest today. Jasmine Flury is another 0.03 seconds slower than Suter. The two other Swiss skiers Janine Schmitt (+1.91) and Delia Durrer (+2.47) lose even more time.

Delia Durrer then appears for the SRF interview. After her first Olympic race of her career, the 23-year-old speaks of an "incredible experience". Durrer goes on to explain that it was difficult to do a training run and then have a break again - Durrer was not nominated for the Olympic downhill. That's why it was difficult to find the rhythm: "I didn't attack enough and didn't adapt well," explains Durrer.

Weirather: "It's getting annoying"

And what didn't go well for team leaders Corinne Suter and Jasmine Flury that they finished so far behind, as they did in Sunday's downhill? The spectators didn't find out after the downhill. Because both refused to be interviewed by SRF after their run, as presenter Lukas Studer reveals: "I think Corinne Suter and Jasmine Flury are pretty pissed off, they didn't want to come to the interview. I don't really know what's going on. It's still difficult to interpret."

Meanwhile, expert Tina Weirather tried to find explanations: "It's also bitter when things just aren't going well. All season long. And it's getting annoying. I understand that." The Liechtenstein native shows understanding: "They want to go faster, they can go better. But they just don't want to at the moment. I would be annoyed too."

With the large gap, it was difficult for the Swiss technical specialists to improve on the medal places in the afternoon. Wendy Holdener and Camille Rast improved their team to 6th and 9th place, but the podium was still a long way off for both of them.

After the slalom, both Corinne Suter and Jasmine Flury appeared for the SRF interview after all. 2023 downhill world champion Jasmine Flury says: "I would have liked to have given Wendy a bigger lead."

Corinne Suter says after the race that she suffered with Camille Rast's run: "I've rarely been so nervous. I already knew what to expect from the World Championships in Saalbach, but even more so today. But it also shows that the sport is extremely important to me."

