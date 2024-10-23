Zoé Vergé-Dépré Beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré and ... Image: KEYSTONE ... hurdler Jason Joseph are a couple. Image: KEYSTONE Zoé Vergé-Dépré Beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré and ... Image: KEYSTONE ... hurdler Jason Joseph are a couple. Image: KEYSTONE

Swiss sport has a new couple: Beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré and hurdler Jason Joseph.

They took things slowly at first, but have now confirmed their partnership to "20 Minuten". Show more

A few weeks after beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré presented her new partner on the sand, there is also news in love: she is dating hurdler Jason Joseph.

In September, it became clear that the 26-year-old was teaming up with her sister Anouk in beach volleyball. Now her partnership with Joseph is also public, as "20 Minuten" writes.

The couple were last seen together at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. They had already been sharing pictures of each other on social media. Four days ago, Vergé-Dépré published pictures of their vacation together.

As the article says, they took things slowly. Vergé-Dépré and Joseph were both part of the Olympic Games in Paris. However, the two are said to have been in love even before the tournament.

