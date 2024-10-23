  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cupid has struck Swiss sport has a new dream couple

Linus Hämmerli

23.10.2024

Zoé Vergé-Dépré
Zoé Vergé-Dépré. Beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré and ...

Beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré and ...

Image: KEYSTONE

Zoé Vergé-Dépré. ... hurdler Jason Joseph are a couple.

... hurdler Jason Joseph are a couple.

Image: KEYSTONE

Zoé Vergé-Dépré
Zoé Vergé-Dépré. Beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré and ...

Beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré and ...

Image: KEYSTONE

Zoé Vergé-Dépré. ... hurdler Jason Joseph are a couple.

... hurdler Jason Joseph are a couple.

Image: KEYSTONE

Swiss sport has a new couple: Beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré and hurdler Jason Joseph.

23.10.2024, 12:03

23.10.2024, 12:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré and hurdler Jason Joseph are a couple.
  • They took things slowly at first, but have now confirmed their partnership to "20 Minuten".
Show more

A few weeks after beach volleyball player Zoé Vergé-Dépré presented her new partner on the sand, there is also news in love: she is dating hurdler Jason Joseph.

In September, it became clear that the 26-year-old was teaming up with her sister Anouk in beach volleyball. Now her partnership with Joseph is also public, as "20 Minuten" writes.

Beach volleyball. The Vergé-Dépré sisters join forces

Beach volleyballThe Vergé-Dépré sisters join forces

The couple were last seen together at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. They had already been sharing pictures of each other on social media. Four days ago, Vergé-Dépré published pictures of their vacation together.

As the article says, they took things slowly. Vergé-Dépré and Joseph were both part of the Olympic Games in Paris. However, the two are said to have been in love even before the tournament.

Videos from the department

More sport

Alpine skiing. Sander out for months due to cellular disease

Alpine skiingSander out for months due to cellular disease

National League. An American defenseman for the Lakers

National LeagueAn American defenseman for the Lakers

Farewell in Vienna. Austria's tennis star Dominic Thiem says goodbye and thank you

Farewell in ViennaAustria's tennis star Dominic Thiem says goodbye and thank you

Kick-off at Swiss Indoors. Stan Wawrinka makes his future dependent on better results

Kick-off at Swiss IndoorsStan Wawrinka makes his future dependent on better results

End of career at the age of 22. Why our Swiss figure skating star is already retiring

End of career at the age of 22Why our Swiss figure skating star is already retiring