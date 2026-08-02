The Swiss duo of Michelle Heimberg and Erik Passerone finished in a strong 5th place in the 3-meter synchronized diving event at the European Championships in Paris.

In Perfect Harmony: Michelle Heimberg (back) and Erik Passerone Jumped in Synchronization to Take 5th Place at the European Championships

With the victory by the Italian pair Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro, the 26-year-old from Aargau and the Zurich native—who is nine years her junior—missed out on the bronze medal by a good 20 points.

Heimberg in the 1-meter final

Michelle Heimberg had a packed schedule on Sunday. That morning, she had already qualified for the final featuring the top twelve divers on the 1-meter board. The final took place that evening, following the synchronized swimming event.