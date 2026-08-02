In Perfect Harmony: Michelle Heimberg (back) and Erik Passerone Jumped in Synchronization to Take 5th Place at the European Championships
Keystone
The Swiss duo of Michelle Heimberg and Erik Passerone finished in a strong 5th place in the 3-meter synchronized diving event at the European Championships in Paris.
With the victory by the Italian pair Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro, the 26-year-old from Aargau and the Zurich native—who is nine years her junior—missed out on the bronze medal by a good 20 points.
Michelle Heimberg had a packed schedule on Sunday. That morning, she had already qualified for the final featuring the top twelve divers on the 1-meter board. The final took place that evening, following the synchronized swimming event.