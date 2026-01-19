The Swiss team will face a difficult task against the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss team will face the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers for the final tournament. The match will take place over two days in Switzerland from April 10 to 12.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Captain Heinz Günthardt's team have a big hurdle ahead of them with the Czech Republic. The Eastern Europeans currently have eight players in the top 100 of the world rankings, led by Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova in 13th and 19th place respectively.

It has not yet been decided where the Swiss will play in front of their home crowd. The winner of the match will take part in the final tournament, which will take place in China in the week beginning September 21. The losing team will contest the play-off in November to remain in the World Group.

Last year, the Swiss team secured their place in the World Group in the play-offs. In Cordoba, Argentina, they defeated both Slovakia and the hosts. In the absence of Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic and Jil Teichmann, Simona Waltert played a major role. The player from Graubünden won both of her singles matches and, alongside Céline Naef, also the two doubles matches.