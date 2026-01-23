SailGP is stopping in the UK this weekend. You can watch the races in Portsmouth on Saturday and Sunday live on blue Zoom and blue News.

SailGP Swiss Team Finishes Fifth at the Sailing Spectacle in Portsmouth

Portsmouth is the eighth stop on the 2026 SailGP season and marks the start of a European tour that will then continue to Sassnitz (Germany), Valencia (Spain), and Geneva, Switzerland.

On Saturday, the Swiss boat, with coxswain Sébastian Schneiter, finished in 5th place.

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Thirteen international teams will compete in F50 catamarans, reaching speeds of over 100 km/h and drawing large crowds of fans. Up to 20,000 spectators are expected at Southsea Common this weekend.

For the races in the Solent off Portsmouth, a group format is used to ensure exciting competition on the compact course. To this end, the fleet is divided into two groups, and the points earned are then combined.

Group A: Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Italy, Denmark, Brazil

Group B: Sweden, Switzerland, the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom

All races on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom

You can watch the races in Portsmouth live on blue Zoom or blue News on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 5:30 p.m. each day.

Live Segeln: Great Britain SailGP - Renntag 2 26.07. 15:25 - 17:10 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ Live Segeln: Great Britain SailGP - Renntag 2 Live on

Dates & Venues for 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

25. & 26. Juli | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

5. & 6. September | Race #10 | Valencia

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai

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