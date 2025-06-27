Swiss 800m runner Ivan Pelizza achieves the third-best time of his career in Madrid in 1:45.44 minutes. Picture: Keystone

After the second of four days of competition at the European Team Championships in Madrid, the Swiss team is in 13th place out of 16 nations.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After 13 of 37 decisions, the Swiss Athletics delegation has a total of 92 points.

The best individual result of the second day of competition was achieved by the 800 m runner Ivan Pelizza, who finished fifth in 1:45.44 minutes, the third-best time of his career. In the 100 m sprint, European 200 m champion Timothé Mumenthaler had to settle for 7th place in 10.30 seconds.

An exploit was achieved by 400 m runner Vincent Gendre, who set a personal best time of 45.65 seconds on lane 1 and stayed under 46 seconds for the first time in his career.

The competitions continue until Sunday. The Swiss team's goal is to improve on the 12th place achieved in 2023.