Has made a great development in recent years: Tyler Moy Keystone

Ten days before the start of the home World Championships, the Swiss squad is slowly taking shape. However, there are no more winners than losers on the Euro Hockey Tour.

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On May 15, Switzerland will kick off the home World Championships with a rematch against the USA in Zurich. The Euro Hockey Tour in Sweden still has three preparation games to go. Last week, the team of new head coach Jan Cadieux was not very convincing. The 1:8 against Sweden was atrocious, the 3:5 against Finland was at least an improvement in the end and the 1:0 after penalties against the Czech Republic, the first win on the Euro Hockey Tour after seven defeats, was at least a conciliatory conclusion.

25 players - presumably three goalies, eight defenders and thirteen forwards - will make it into the World Cup squad. Some of them made a name for themselves last week, others were unable to improve their cards. That's three winners and three losers - one in each of the three positions.

Goalies

Reto Berra: Last week's big winner did not (yet) play in a red and white jersey. The 39-year-old Zurich native contributed significantly to Fribourg-Gottéron's first championship title with outstanding performances (defense rate of 92.92 percent in the playoff final) and was celebrated exuberantly. The three-time World Championship silver medalist and Olympic participant once again punched his ticket to his eleventh World Championship.

Stéphane Charlin: The 25-year-old from Geneva was the goalie discovery of last season and also played a strong World Championship as Leonardo Genoni's backup. After unconvincing performances in the play-off semi-final with Servette, he also failed to impress with the national team. He was substituted against Finland after 27 minutes and four goals against from eight shots. He did not survive the second last cut.

Defender

Dominik Egli: The 27-year-old from Thurgau was an invigorating element in the Swiss game with his offensive drive. He was part of the silver team last year, but only played in three games. Now his role could be bigger, as Andrea Glauser (Fribourg), Michael Fora (Davos) and Jonas Siegenthaler (New Jersey Devils), three normally set defensemen, are definitely or probably out. The fact that Janis Moser was eliminated with Tampa Bay in the first round of the NHL playoffs does not help Egli, however.

Simon Le Coultre: The 26-year-old from Neuchâtel in the service of Servette repeatedly shows flashes of his potential, but is also regularly shown his limits at international level. Against Sweden and the Czech Republic, for example, he allowed himself to be caught out too often by his opponents.

Striker

Tyler Moy: A year ago, the 30-year-old native Californian made his dream come true and made it to the World Championships for the first time. Patrick Fischer already praised the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers forward as someone who does more than anyone else to make the team. Moy has also proven this in recent weeks. After his elimination in the playoff quarter-finals due to a leg injury, Moy did not go on vacation, but instead traveled to the USA to get fit with a specialist. Against Finland and the Czech Republic, he was the best Swiss attacker and shone with a sly goal and an ice-cold penalty.

Théo Rochette: Théo Rochette scored the second Swiss penalty against the Czech Republic, which secured victory. Otherwise, the 24-year-old Swiss-Canadian was once again unable to make full use of his undisputed talent at international level. A reliable scorer in the National League, he is not able to assert himself enough against strong opponents. And he is the kind of player who is measured by goals. The spectacular penalty just about saved his place for the final phase of preparation, but it will still be tight for his first World Championship appearance.

NHL quintet for Cadieux

There are still 29 players in Jan Cadieux's line-up. Philip Kurashev and Janis Moser could be added from the NHL. At least four, possibly even five or six players will therefore still have to make the cut.

One thing is clear: together with Pius Suter (St. Louis Blues), who already played in the Euro Hockey Tour last week, a quintet from North America - Josi (Nashville Predators), Hischier, Meier (both New Jersey Devils) and Niederreiter (Winnipeg Jets) - has now been confirmed as fixed starters for the World Championship.

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler of the New Jersey Devils will miss the World Championship, but there is still hope for Philipp Kurashev, forward of the San Jose Sharks. He is currently undergoing medical examinations. Janis Moser, who was knocked out of the NHL playoffs with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, is also likely to be an issue.

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