National team Swiss team to be welcomed in Kloten on Monday

SDA

25.5.2025 - 16:14

The Swiss national team after winning the World Championship semi-final against Denmark
Keystone

Regardless of the outcome of the World Championship final in Stockholm, the Swiss ice hockey players want to celebrate winning the medal with their fans. The team will be welcomed in Kloten on Monday evening.

Keystone-SDA

25.05.2025, 16:14

25.05.2025, 16:21

After the final game against the USA on Sunday evening, coach Patrick Fischer's team is expected to arrive at the ice rink in Kloten at around 6.30 pm on Monday.

The association announced that the national team will fly from Stockholm to Zurich and arrive there later in the afternoon. The ceremony will take place at EHC Kloten's home rink on Schluefweg, with doors open to the public from 4.30 pm.

