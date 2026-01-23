The Swiss mountain bike team got off to a strong start at the European Championships on home soil in Monteceneri, winning three medals.

In short track, Sina Frei secured the title ahead of her compatriot Alessandra Keller. The two Swiss athletes relegated Swedish World Cup leader Jenny Rissveds to third place.

"It was almost like a time trial," said winner Sina Frei, who finished 4 seconds ahead of Keller and 7 seconds ahead of Rissveds over the 8.67-kilometer course. “These European Championships are an important step in preparation for the World Championships (August 26–30 in Val di Sole),” said Frei. “The fact that I was able to win the short-track race is great and gives me a lot of confidence for the second half of the season.”

In the men's competition, Dario Lillo won the bronze medal. The other medals went to Charlie Aldridge of Great Britain and Juri Zanotti of Italy.

The action continues over the next few days in Sottoceneri with the team relay on Friday and the cross-country races over the weekend.