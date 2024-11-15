Hardly anything forgotten: Belinda Bencic celebrates her commanding victory. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss women's tennis team leave no stone unturned in the Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Serbia. Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic take a 2-0 lead in Biel.

SDA

The Swiss women confidently lived up to their role as favorites on the first day of the duel against Serbia. First, Belinda Bencic impressed across the board on her return to the team, winning 6:2, 6:2 against Lola Radivojevic (WTA 181). Viktorija Golubic (WTA 108) then made it 2:0 with a 6:2, 6:3 win against Mia Ristic (WTA 394), which is already a preliminary decision.

In her fifth match in three weeks, Bencic got off to a perfect start. She took Radivojevic's serve in the very first game and remained unchallenged thereafter. The young Serbian was the best-ranked opponent so far in her comeback after the birth of her daughter Bella in April, but Bencic clearly showed that she has hardly lost any of her intelligence and anticipation.

After just 79 minutes, she converted her first match point - and was rewarded with a standing ovation from the 900 spectators in the Swiss Tennis Hall in Biel. It was the perfect return; the last time she had played for the Swiss team was at the World Championships in Glasgow two years ago.

Golubic also started the match against the little-known Mia Ristic with a break, with the confidence of her tournament victory in China two weeks ago behind her. Despite a few controversial games, she always remained in control and converted her third match point after an hour and a half.

Two more singles matches and possibly a doubles match will follow on Saturday. The Swiss still need one more win to be able to play in the concert of the best nations next year.

