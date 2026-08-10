The European Athletics Championships will take place in Birmingham from August 10 to 16. Here, we’ll be reporting on the most important news surrounding this major event.

Tuesday's Track and Field Schedule

Evening session on Tuesday, August 11 8:05 p.m.: Pole Vault Qualifying Round (Women) – Lea Bachmann, Angelica Moser

🥇 8:10 p.m.: Hammer Throw Final (Men)

🥇 8:25 p.m.: 5,000-meter Final (Women)

🇨🇭 8:55 p.m.: Women's 100-meter hurdles semifinals – Larissa Bertényi, Ditaji Kambundji

🥇🇨🇭 9:16 p.m.: Long Jump Final (Men) – Simon Ehammer

9:32 p.m.: 100-meter semifinals (men)

🇨🇭10:00 p.m.: 400-meter semifinals (men) – Lionel Spitz

🥇 10:30 p.m.: Women's 100-meter hurdles final

🥇 10:47 p.m.: 100-meter Final (Men) Summary created with

Disappointment for Bonvin in the 400-meter hurdles

In the 400-meter hurdles, Dany Brand, a Swiss athlete, has advanced to Wednesday morning’s semifinals. The 30-year-old from Zurich clocked 49.07 seconds—the second-fastest time of his career—and qualified in third place on time.

It was a disappointment for Julien Bonvin. He was among the leaders for much of his heat, but ran out of steam in the home stretch. With a time of 50.49 seconds, he failed to advance to the semifinals.

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Lena Wernli also failed to advance to the final. Wernli, who had already achieved her goal of qualifying for the semifinals, will not have a chance to compete in the final. The 25-year-old from Zurich finished in 6th place with a time of 57.17 seconds.

Rosamilia, Vancardo, and Werro all advanced to the 800-meter semifinals with ease

Audrey Werro fully lives up to her status as the favorite in the 800-meter race. The 22-year-old from Freiburg runs a tactically smart preliminary heat and controls the race from the front. Without pushing herself to the limit, she wins convincingly in 1:57.83 minutes.

Audrey Werro is the favorite to win gold in the 800-meter race at the European Championships. Associated Press

Veronica Vancardo significantly shattered her personal best with a time of 1:58.20 and is now the third-fastest Swiss woman over two laps. Only Werro and Selina Büchel have run the 800 meters faster. Vancardo, who finished fourth in her heat, qualified for Thursday’s semifinals based on her time.

Valentina Rosamilia is the third Swiss swimmer to advance from the preliminaries. The 23-year-old from Aargau finished second in her heat with a time of 1:59.09.

Mumenthaler Advances from the 100-Meter Prelims

Timothé Mumenthaler dominated the 100-meter preliminary heat. The 23-year-old Swiss athlete finished second in his heat with a time of 10.44 seconds. After a strong start, the Geneva native controlled the race and didn't have to push himself to the limit. Only Belgium's Emiel Botterman was faster.

He’ll likely need to step up his game in Tuesday night’s semifinal at 9:30 p.m. Although Mumenthaler posted the fourth-fastest time in all the heats, he also benefited from the lightest headwind. His season best is 10.19 seconds.

Hurdler Küchler Narrowly Misses the Semifinals

Fabio Küchler ran a solid race in the 110-meter hurdles, despite a headwind of 0.9 m/s and a slow start. Finishing third with a time of 14.00 seconds, he was still well above his personal best (13.63). The 22-year-old from Central Switzerland narrowly missed qualifying for the semifinals—reserved for the top 12—finishing 13th overall.

THE DELIVERY ON MONDAY

Di Tizio-Frey: “It hurts”

"Missing the medal by one hundredth of a second really stings. I was already happy about the bronze (because the scoreboard showed 3rd place—Ed.). I need to let this sink in first, but I'm also really happy that I made it to the final."

Tizio-Frey Finishes One Hundredth of a Second Behind a Medal

Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey is in third place—according to the scoreboard at the arena in Birmingham. But a few seconds later, the result is corrected. The Swiss athlete finishes fourth.

Geraldine Di Tizio-Frey was confused after the 100-meter dash. KEYSTONE

She missed out on a medal in the 100-meter race at the European Championships by one hundredth of a second. It was a slight disappointment for Europe's fastest runner of the season, who had put in a strong performance in the semifinals.

After her usual strong start, the 29-year-old was unable to keep her competitors at bay as she had hoped. Britain’s Amy Hunt (11.00), Poland’s Ewa Swoboda (11.02), and Belgium’s Delphine Nkansa (11.06) all passed her. Salomé Kora will also represent Switzerland in the 100-meter final, having qualified in eighth place.

Lobalu: “Next time, I’ll stay in the back, too.”

Lobalus’s bold performance in the 5,000-meter race was not rewarded with a medal. In an interview with “SRF,” the Swiss athlete spoke of a mistake in attacking as early as the seventh lap, while the newly crowned European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen was running at the back of the pack. Lobalus summed it up with a laugh: “Next time, I’ll stay at the back, too.”

In 2024, the long-distance runner from St. Gallen wrote a Swiss sports fairy tale in Rome: He won bronze in the 5,000-meter race for his new home country and, just a few days later, became the first Swiss ever to be crowned European champion in the 10,000-meter race. Since then, Lobalu has been repeatedly held back by minor injuries.

Lobalu gets a second chance in the 10,000-meter race. He seems to be in good shape, but he doesn't look quite as strong as he did in 2024.

Lobalu Narrowly Misses a Medal

The 5,000-meter race is over—and gold goes, in a sensational upset, to comeback runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen! The Norwegian stays in the back half of the field at the start, while Dominic Lobalu lies in wait in fourth place. After two kilometers, the Swiss runner takes the lead and picks up the pace.

Ingebrigtsen is also continuing to move up the pack. After 9 minutes of racing, Lobalu is still in the lead and, with 1,000 meters to go, is firmly on course for a medal. On the final lap, the men pick up the pace dramatically once again. Lobalu is initially in 4th place, but has to drop back in the final 400 meters and can no longer quite keep up with the blistering pace. At the very front, Ingebrigtsen pulls ahead and caps off his comeback with gold. Lobalu finishes in 7th place.

Dominic Lobalu finished 7th in the 5,000-meter race. Social Democratic Party

Two Swiss Women in the 100-Meter Final – Larissa Bertényi in the Semifinals

Two Swiss athletes, Salome Kora and Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey, have advanced to the 100-meter final. Kora secured her spot in the final with a time of 11.12 seconds. She got off to a slow start but picked up the pace in the final meters. Di Tizio-Frey sprinted her way into the final with a time of 11.02 seconds.

Bertény sprints into the semifinals in the 100-meter hurdles. The athlete from eastern Switzerland completes the race in 13.01 seconds.

Ehammer Advances to the Final – Two Other Swiss Women Reach the 100-Meter Semifinals

Simon Ehammer has advanced to Tuesday night’s long jump final. The athlete from Appenzell jumped 8.10 m in the qualifying round. Despite highly variable wind conditions, Ehammer landed perfectly on the board on his first attempt. This spared him any nail-biting moments, as he stepped out of bounds on his next two attempts.

In the case of the Swiss athlete, the main question was whether he had fully recovered from the hamstring strain he suffered a month ago. From the outside, it appears that he has. Ehammer didn’t hold back, took three runs, and showed no signs of being hampered. For the Italian Mattia Furlani, however, things don’t look good. The world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, who has struggled with injuries all season, withdrew from the qualifying round.

In the battle for the medals, however, Ehammer will need to pull off a remarkable feat. The defending champion, Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, is considered the favorite. A few other athletes have also jumped distances of over 8.30 m.

Miryam Mazenauer, competing in the shot put, finished with a throw of 16.55 m—about one meter short of her personal best—and fell well short of qualifying for Monday evening’s top-12 final. A throw of 17.62 m would have been required. The 800-meter runners Ivan Pelizza (1:49.24) and Roman Wipfli (1:46.52) were eliminated in the heats.

Salomé Kora and Nathacha Kouni will compete in the 100-meter semifinals on Monday evening. Their times of 11.19 (wind speed 1.8 m/s) and 11.31 (no wind) were enough to qualify. The top 12 on the season’s best list—including Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey—will enter the competition as seeded runners starting in the semifinals.

Simon Ehammer delivered a strong first jump. KEYSTONE

European Athletics Championships on Monday

On the first day of the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, five events are on the schedule. And the odds are good that Switzerland will win its first medal. Dominic Lobalu won bronze in the 5,000-meter race at the 2024 European Championships in Rome. He is expected to finish on the podium again this year. The race begins at 8:40 p.m.

Simon Ehammer, another Swiss medal contender, will be competing on Monday. However, he will only be competing in the qualifying round, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

Morning session on Monday, August 10 10:35 a.m.: Shot Put Qualifying Rounds A+B (Women)

10:40 a.m.: Hammer Throw Qualifying Round A (Men)

10:45 a.m.: 800-meter race, 1st round (men)

11:25 a.m.: 100-meter dash, first round (women)

11:30 a.m.: Long Jump Qualifying Rounds A+B (Men)

11:55 a.m.: 400-meter, 1st round (men)

12:20 p.m.: Hammer Throw Qualifying Round B (Men)

12:35 p.m.: 400-meter hurdles, first round (women)

12:40 p.m.: Shot Put Qualifying Rounds A+B (Men)