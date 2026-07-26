The Swiss trio failed to make the podium again in the second race of the Formula E World Championship in Tokyo. Sébastien Buemi, the team's top finisher, placed 7th in the race won by Dutch driver Nick de Vries.

Buemi, from Vaud, who had started the race from 16th position, finished in an Envision team car just ahead of Nico Müller from the Bernese Oberland, who was driving a Porsche.

Edoardo Mortara, the third Swiss driver in the field, ended his race by causing a collision that involved several drivers. The incident necessitated a stoppage and a restart for the final two laps. The Geneva-born Swiss-Italian dual citizen, driving a Mahindra, made contact with the car driven by Sweden’s Joel Eriksson. Buemi’s teammate was unable to prevent the car from crashing into the track barrier.

Mortara could have achieved much more in Japan's capital on Sunday. After securing pole position, he even had his sights set on his first victory in this series in nearly four years. Two-thirds of the way through the race, he was still in third place.

De Vries, driving for Mahindra, claimed his second victory of the season, finishing ahead of New Zealander Nick Cassidy in a Citroën and Briton Jake Dennis in an Andretti car.

Dennis heads to the season finale in London as the leader in the World Championship standings, two points ahead of Cassidy’s compatriot Mitch Evans. Müller’s German teammate Pascal Wehrlein, in third place, trails by five points. Two races are scheduled to take place in the British capital in mid-August.