Timo Meier at least ended the New Jersey Devils' scoring drought. Keystone

The New Jersey Devils can't find a way out of their slump in the NHL. There are wins for Kevin Fiala and Pius Suter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

New Jersey, with the Swiss trio of Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler, conceded their fifth defeat in a row with a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins. At least the Devils ended a goal drought that lasted 146 minutes and 48 seconds.

Meier scored the 1:1 (19th) on a feed from Hischier. The Appenzell forward had already scored New Jersey's last goal. It was his sixth goal in the past nine games and eleventh overall. He now has 23 points, while Hischier has 26. Morgan Geekie (22) was responsible for Boston's decisive 2:1. He scored for the tenth time in the last nine games.

Kevin Fiala won 6-0 with the Los Angeles Kings at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Swiss forward set up Andrei Kuzmenko's 2-0 goal (37) on the power play. He now has ten goals and nine assists in the current championship. Pius Suter also scored in his St. Louis Blues' 2-1 away win against the Ottawa Senators. The Zurich native was one of the assists on Jake Neighbours' 1-0 goal (38'). Suter now has seven goals and seven assists. The Blues won despite 20:42 shots on goal.

The other Swiss players who were in action on Sunday night neither won nor scored personal points. Roman Josi lost 3:6 with the Nashville Predators at the Carolina Hurricanes, while Janis Moser lost 0:2 with the Tampa Bay Lightning to the New York Islanders in front of their home crowd and went off the ice as a loser for the third time in a row. Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets lost 6-2 to the Edmonton Oilers. It was the Jets' seventh defeat in the last nine games.