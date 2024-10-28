  1. Residential Customers
NHL Swiss trio scores: New Jersey Devils end losing streak

SDA

28.10.2024 - 06:40

Nico Hischier (No. 13) again receives congratulations for a goal. Hischier leads the NHL scoring charts after three weeks with 9 goals.
Picture: Keystone

After four losses in a row, the New Jersey Devils win their home game against the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 after falling behind.

28.10.2024, 07:07

The Swiss played a major role in the victory, which is good for the Devils ahead of three away games in a row. Timo Meier set up the 1:1 equalizer. Jonas Siegenthaler contributed assists for 2:1 and 4:1. And captain Nico Hischier scored again to make it 5:1.

Hischier has already scored nine goals in the first three weeks of the championship, four of them in the last three games. This puts him at the top of the National Hockey League (NHL) scoring charts for the first time, ahead of a trio with eight goals.

A Swiss player is also at the top of another NHL statistic: In the plus/minus statistics, Nino Niederreiter of the Winnipeg Jets currently occupies 3rd place with a "plus-7 rating".

