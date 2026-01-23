In an interview, Mauro Gianetti describes himself as a “victim” of the doping scandals that have shaped his career. A former cyclist who used to dope himself loses his temper in response.

On the eve of Tadej Pogacar’s fifth Tour de France victory, Mauro Gianetti, general manager of UAE Team Emirates, reflects in an interview with the newspaper “L’Équipe” questions about the doping scandals that shaped his career as a team manager and rider.

Among other things, the Ticino native is being asked to comment on the cases of Riccardo Ricco, Leonardo Piepoli, and Juan José Cobo, who were all found guilty of doping in 2008 while riding for Team Saunier Duval under his leadership.

“I made the mistake of bringing her onto my team. I should have reacted differently, spoken more clearly to the press, and explained that I myself was a victim,” the 62-year-old says in his defense. “But my main concern was saving the jobs of 70 people. You never know what our children are doing when they’re in their rooms, and you also don’t know what the cyclists are doing at home.”

Former Doping Offender Loses His Temper

The statement infuriates former mountain bike and professional cyclist Jérôme Chiotti, who was one of the first to break the silence surrounding doping in cycling. The Frenchman doesn’t mince words on Facebook. “Did you see the line ‘I was a victim’ from his interview? All sports directors—and I emphasize: ALL—and all journalists know the truth. And yet nothing will come to light, because ‘there’s no evidence,’” Chiotti criticizes.

The man, now 50, continues: “In any case, that scumbag dared to do it. The guy who nearly died at the Française des Jeux and would have dragged one of his teammates to his death is in a position to claim that he never took EPO and didn’t know that his riders (whom he had hired himself!!!) were doping on the highly controversial Team Saunier Duval.”

And he continued: “If you’re capable of saying something like that right to a journalist’s face, then you’re capable of anything within your own team. You’re perfectly capable of turning a blind eye to everything that’s going on behind the scenes.”

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No proven violations

After reading the interview, Chiotti says he no longer has any doubts whatsoever about the practices of Tadej Pogacar’s team. “If I had 99 percent doubt about UAE’s medical program before, after that crappy interview, it’s now 100 percent. Cycling won’t survive this, especially not with a guy like that at the helm of the world’s best team.”

Despite the numerous grounds for suspicion, it should be noted that Pogacar and his team have not been found to have committed even the slightest violation in numerous doping tests to date.