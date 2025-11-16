Susan Bandecchi also loses her second singles match in Cordoba Keystone

The Swiss women fall behind in the decisive play-off duel against Argentina in Cordoba. Susan Bandecchi loses the first singles match against Julia Riera 2:6, 0:6.

In windy conditions on the clay court in Cordoba, the player from Ticino had absolutely no chance against her opponent, who is ranked 70 places higher. The match lasted just 62 minutes.

Now the Swiss number 1 Simona Waltert (WTA 86) is under pressure. The 24-year-old from Graubünden must win her duel against the Argentinian team leader Solana Sierra (WTA 66) in order to force a decisive doubles match and avoid relegation from the World Group.

After Argentina's 3-0 win over Slovakia on Friday, Switzerland won their first group match 2-1 against the same opponent on Saturday. Whoever wins the direct duel on Sunday will be the winner of the three-team group and qualify for next year's final tournament.