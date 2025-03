Marianne Fatton celebrates World Championship gold in the Olympic sprint discipline. Keystone

Marianne Fatton wins the gold medal in the Olympic sprint discipline at the World Ski Touring Championships in Morgins. Jon Kistler secures bronze in the men's race.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This is the second medal at the home World Championships for 29-year-old Fatton from Neuchâtel. Together with Robin Bussard from Fribourg, she secured bronze in the mixed relay.

Kistler beat his compatriots Arno Lietha and Thomas Bussard, among others, who missed out on the medals in 4th and 5th place.