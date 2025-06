Belinda Bencic and Co. must travel to Argentina in November Keystone

The Swiss women will face Slovakia and hosts Argentina in the play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup. This is the result of the draw in London.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Captain Heinz Günthardt's team is favored against both nations. The winner of the group of three will remain in the top world group. The match will be played from November 14 to 16; the venue in Argentina is not yet known.