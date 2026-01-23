Three Swiss men's and three Swiss women's teams will be in action starting Wednesday at the European Beach Volleyball Championships in Poland. A year ago, for the first time in five years, the Swiss teams failed to win a medal.

Sisters Anouk and Zoé Vergé-Dépré have shown consistent high-level performance this year; now the time may have come for them to pull off a major feat

Switzerland is a beach volleyball powerhouse on the European stage. The men’s team ranks fourth in the all-time standings, with four gold medals, four bronze medals, and five silver medals. The women’s team (with four gold medals, four silver medals, and two bronze medals) ranks third.

In recent years, it has been the Swiss sand specialists who have been responsible for bringing home the medals. From 2020 to 2024, Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli (2021 and 2023 European champions), Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (2020 champions), and Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré; it wasn’t until last year that this impressive streak came to an end.

Now things are looking up again. Brunner and Hüberli, who took third place at the Olympics, are among the top favorites following their triumph this weekend at the Elite16 tournament in Hamburg. The sisters Anouk and Zoé Vergé-Dépré have shown consistency by reaching the round of 16 in all four of their appearances at the highest level; now might be the time for a breakthrough.

The only slight concern is regarding Joana Mäder/Leona Kernen, specifically Mäder’s fitness, after she sprained her foot in Hamburg. However, following the latest tests on Tuesday, she should be able to play.

For the men, it has been 20 years since their last European Championship medal. The duo of Julian Friedli and Jonathan Jordan, ranked 18th on the entry list, is the most likely to pull off an upset.

In both the men’s and women’s tournaments, 32 teams will compete in eight groups of four. After the first round of matches, the winners and losers will face off against each other, followed immediately by the knockout rounds. Teams that win both matches advance directly to the round of 16; those that win one of the two matches advance to the round of 32. The fourth-place team is eliminated. The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, and the finals will be held on Sunday.