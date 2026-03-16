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World Curling Championships Swiss women celebrate another narrow victory

SDA

16.3.2026 - 06:28

Skip Xenia Schwaller handing over the stones.
Skip Xenia Schwaller handing over the stones.
Keystone

The Swiss curlers follow up their defeat at the start of the World Championships in Calgary with two narrow victories. On Monday night, the team led by skip Xenia Schwaller defeated South Korea 7:6.

Keystone-SDA

16.03.2026, 06:28

16.03.2026, 07:19

As in the 6:5 win against China, the decision in favor of the young Swiss quartet of Schwaller, Selina Rychiger, Fabienne Rieder and Selina Gafner came down to the last end. The team from CC Grasshoppers turned the tied game around with a deuce.

It was the second defeat for the South Koreans in the current tournament. With their second win, the Swiss team moved up to a share of fourth place. In the 6th round robin, Schwaller and her colleagues will face Scotland from 4 p.m. Swiss time. The Brits have only won one of their three matches.

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