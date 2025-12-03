The Swiss women miss out on the quarter-finals at the World Handball Championships. Keystone

The Swiss women's national handball team loses its first main round match against Japan 21:27 (10:13) at the World Championships in Rotterdam. The Swiss women have to forget about the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss women were hugely disappointed in the end. After the convincing preliminary round and the strong performance against the strong Hungarians, the Swiss were dreaming of a high flight in the main round as well. Instead, the Swiss had no chance at all against Japan, supposedly the easiest opponent in the intermediate round.

At least the Swiss played solidly in defense at the beginning. They led 1:0, 2:1 and 3:2, while the Japanese failed to score in the first five minutes and only managed two goals in the first ten minutes. But then things suddenly happened quickly: 5:5 after a quarter of an hour became 6:12 (24').

"We lacked the energy. It wasn't us on the pitch," said national coach Knut Ove Joa after the disappointment on his 50th birthday.

The Swiss had their best phase before and after the break. In these moments, they closed the gap from 7:13 to 16:17 (41'). However, the Asian side pulled away again in the next seven minutes to 22:16.

On Friday, the Swiss will play against the World Cup co-favorites Denmark. They then face Romania on Sunday.