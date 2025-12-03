  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"We lacked the energy" Swiss women have no chance against Japan at the World Handball Championships

SDA

3.12.2025 - 17:17

The Swiss women miss out on the quarter-finals at the World Handball Championships.
The Swiss women miss out on the quarter-finals at the World Handball Championships.
Keystone

The Swiss women's national handball team loses its first main round match against Japan 21:27 (10:13) at the World Championships in Rotterdam. The Swiss women have to forget about the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA

03.12.2025, 17:17

03.12.2025, 17:26

The Swiss women were hugely disappointed in the end. After the convincing preliminary round and the strong performance against the strong Hungarians, the Swiss were dreaming of a high flight in the main round as well. Instead, the Swiss had no chance at all against Japan, supposedly the easiest opponent in the intermediate round.

At least the Swiss played solidly in defense at the beginning. They led 1:0, 2:1 and 3:2, while the Japanese failed to score in the first five minutes and only managed two goals in the first ten minutes. But then things suddenly happened quickly: 5:5 after a quarter of an hour became 6:12 (24').

"We lacked the energy. It wasn't us on the pitch," said national coach Knut Ove Joa after the disappointment on his 50th birthday.

The Swiss had their best phase before and after the break. In these moments, they closed the gap from 7:13 to 16:17 (41'). However, the Asian side pulled away again in the next seven minutes to 22:16.

On Friday, the Swiss will play against the World Cup co-favorites Denmark. They then face Romania on Sunday.

More from the department

Close game. Lakers surprise Freiburg in the finish

Close gameLakers surprise Freiburg in the finish

Home win for the leaders. Davos finishes off Servette with 6:2

Home win for the leadersDavos finishes off Servette with 6:2

National League. SCB celebrates a 6-2 win in the derby against Biel

National LeagueSCB celebrates a 6-2 win in the derby against Biel