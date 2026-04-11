The Swiss doubles team of Viktorija Golubic (left) and Belinda Bencic fought brilliantly and earned a dramatic victory Keystone

The Swiss women are leading the Billie Jean King Cup against the Czech Republic 2:1 after the doubles and need one more win from the remaining two singles matches to reach the final tournament.

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Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic won a dramatic doubles match in Bel against Tereza Valentova and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic after 2:21 hours 6:7 (4:7), 7:6 (7:0), 6:1. They could have had it easier, but they could just as easily have lost.

The Swiss led in the first set, twice with a break. In the tie-break, a double fault by Bencic was the only - and therefore decisive - point for the return players. Bencic and Golubic led 4:2 in the second set and had two chances to make it 5:2 before winning the tiebreak 7:0 this time. Things then went a little easier in the deciding set. In the second set, however, the Czech women were two points away from victory.

Captain Heinz Günthardt's team therefore need one more win from the remaining two singles matches to qualify for the final tournament in Shenzhen in mid-November. However, the Czech women have the advantage that their two singles players Linda Noskova (WTA 14), who will play Bencic (WTA 11), and Marie Bouzkova (WTA 24), who will face Golubic (WTA 79), are still fresh. Bencic was already on court for over three hours on Friday in her win against Bouzkova.