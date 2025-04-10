Jil Teichmann lacked the necessary consistency Keystone

Switzerland loses its first group match at the Billie Jean King Cup against hosts Poland. After the two singles matches, the score was 0:2 and the dream of reaching the final tournament was probably over.

In the first singles match in Radom, Jil Teichmann (WTA 96) lost to Katarzyna Kawa (WTA 156) 7:5, 4:6, 2:6. It was clear to see that the 27-year-old from Seeland, who was still ranked number 21 in the world in July 2022, does not have the greatest self-confidence at the moment. Although she showed flashes of her class time and again, she lacked consistency.

In the first set, Teichmann turned a 3:5 into a 7:5. In the second, she led 3:2 before losing seven of the next eight games. Although the left-hander reduced the deficit in the final set from 0:3 to 2:3, the Swiss player was again unable to put much together. After 2:10 hours, Kawa converted her second match point.

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 93) lost 4:6, 3:6 to Magda Linette, who is ranked 63 places higher than her in the world rankings. In the first round, the first break point on the 32-year-old from Zurich's serve was tantamount to a set point, when Golubic made a simple forehand error after a good service. The Swiss then fought back from 0:3 down to level the score at 3:3. However, she was unable to take the momentum with her. On the contrary: Golubic then only won two more points. Linette decided the match after 85 minutes with a service winner.

After the defeat against Poland, a lot would have to happen for the Swiss, who were without the sidelined Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, to reach the final tournament of the best eight nations in Shenzhen, China, in September. Only the winner of the group of three will reach this tournament. Their opponents on Saturday will be Ukraine. The Eastern Europeans will line up with Yelina Svitolina (WTA 18) and Marta Kostyuk (WTA 25) and are clear favorites.