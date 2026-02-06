The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 10.00 am: 4-man bobsleigh (M), 3rd run (3 Swiss teams)
- 10.00 am: Cross-country skiing 50 km mass start (with Nadja Kälin)
- 10.40 am: Ski Freestyle Halfpipe
- 11.05 am: Women's curling final (Switzerland - Sweden)
- 12.15 p.m.: Four-man bobsleigh (M), decision (3 Swiss teams)
- 14.10: Men's ice hockey final (Canada - USA)
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
Curling final in the tickerSchweiz vs. Schweden5:6
-
End 10: Switzerland - Sweden 5:6
Anna Hasselborg has it in her hands with the last stone to decide everything. Her takeout succeeds. Sweden wins Olympic gold. Switzerland has to settle for silver - as in 2002 and 2006.
-
End 9: Switzerland - Sweden 5:5
The Swiss make a house of two and equalize - the score is 5:5. In the 10th end, the Swedes have the last stone. The battle for gold could hardly be more exciting.
-
End 8: Switzerland - Sweden 3:5
Switzerland has a great chance to take the lead, but Pätz misses her last stone. And so Sweden steals a stone and takes a 5:3 lead. The Swiss have their backs to the wall. That's bitter!
-
End 7: Switzerland - Sweden 3:4
The Swedes do not take the risk of a double takeout and decide to write a stone. Sweden is now leading 4:3, but the Swiss have the right of the last stone again.
-
End 6: Switzerland - Sweden 3:3
The Swiss write a house of two and equalize. Everything is open in this final.
-
End 5: Switzerland - Sweden 1:3
The Swiss are able to knock two Swedish stones out of the house with their own last stone. In the end, the Swedes write a stone. The right of the last stone goes back to the Swiss.
-
End 4: Switzerland - Sweden 1:2
Alina Pätz would have had the chance to write the house of two with a good last stone. But the stone is far too long and so Switzerland only scores one point. Now the Swedes have the right of the last stone.
-
End 3: Switzerland - Sweden 0:2
After another zero end, Switzerland also takes the right of the last stone into the 4th end. Of course, this no-go tactic does not last forever, as Sweden takes the lead.
-
End 2: Switzerland - Sweden 0:2
In the 2nd end, the Swiss have the last stone. They refrain from writing a point and so there is the first zero end here. The Swiss are therefore still in possession of the hammer, which means that they can also play the last stone in the next end.
-
End 1: Switzerland - Sweden 0:2
Sweden has the right of the last stone. This means that Switzerland starts this Olympic final. Selina Witschonke lays the first stone. The Swedes make a house of two.
-
These are all the Swiss medal heroesAll Swiss Olympic medalsAll Swiss Olympic medals
-
The most important Olympic news
-
The medal table