The Swiss women miss out on a medal in the combined team event. But the top favorites Johnson/Shiffrin also come away empty-handed. The Olympic victory goes to Austria with Ariane Rädler and Katharina Huber.

Jan Arnet

Huber surprisingly took advantage of the great starting position that Rädler had given her with second place in the morning downhill to take a sensational Olympic victory with an attacking slalom run in soft snow conditions. The duo thus gave Austria its first Alpine gold at these Winter Games.

Raedler and Huber's triumph was particularly surprising because gold seemed to be reserved for the US stars Breezy Johnson and Mikaela Shiffrin. Olympic downhill champion and world champion Johnson had set the perfect time in the morning, but record World Cup winner Shiffrin was unable to capitalize on this in the slalom. The 30-year-old slalom dominator did not put in her usual commanding performance in the forest of poles. In the end, Johnson/Shiffrin only managed 4th place, 0.31 seconds behind.

Silver went to Kira Weidle-Winkelmann/Emma Aicher. The Germans were only five hundredths behind Rädler/Huber after the downhill and slalom. It was Aicher's second silver medal in the second Olympic race in Cortina. In the downhill, she was only four hundredths short of gold against Breezy Johnson. Bronze in the team combined went to Jacqueline Wiles/Paula Moltzan from the USA (0.25 seconds behind).

Holdener with a race to catch up - but the deficit is too great

The two Swiss slalom cracks Wendy Holdener and Camille Rast tried everything in the afternoon and went on the attack. But in the end, the deficit of their team partners from the downhill - Jasmine Flury and Corinne Suter had each lost 1.5 seconds on the Olimpia delle Tofane piste - was too great. Flury/Holdener (6th) were a good six tenths off 3rd place, Suter/Rast (9th) just under a second.

Wendy Holdener shows a strong run in the slalom. However, in the end it was not enough for a medal. The gap was too big after Jasmine Flury's downhill run. Keystone

Janine Schmitt/Mélanie Meillard and Delia Durrer/Eliane Christen were not classified because both Meillard and Christen were eliminated in the slalom.

