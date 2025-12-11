The Swiss women are where they belong at the floorball world championships in Ostrava. From the semi-finals onwards, however, they are no longer the favorites. Keystone

The national women's floorball team is through to the semi-finals at the World Championships in Ostrava. Switzerland won the quarter-final against Slovakia 14:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss did their duty against the Slovakians with flying colors. Against the best team in the big rest (behind the top four nations Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic and Switzerland), the Swiss took the lead after just five minutes, led 4-0 after the first period and 6-0 after 26 minutes.

No one could have expected such an easy march through. Admittedly, the Swiss have never lost to the Slovakians before. But two years ago in the qualifiers for the World Championships they had already lost 7:6. This time it was the highest victory ever against the Slovakians.

Isabelle Gerig scored four goals and three assists. Naja Ritter scored her first two World Cup goals.

The Swiss now await the semi-final duel - presumably against the reigning world champions from Sweden. The Swedes, however, must first solve their quarter-final task against Latvia on Friday.