  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Floorball World Championship Swiss women reach semi-finals after 14:1 victory

SDA

11.12.2025 - 21:48

The Swiss women are where they belong at the floorball world championships in Ostrava. From the semi-finals onwards, however, they are no longer the favorites.
The Swiss women are where they belong at the floorball world championships in Ostrava. From the semi-finals onwards, however, they are no longer the favorites.
Keystone

The national women's floorball team is through to the semi-finals at the World Championships in Ostrava. Switzerland won the quarter-final against Slovakia 14:1.

Keystone-SDA

11.12.2025, 21:48

11.12.2025, 22:11

The Swiss did their duty against the Slovakians with flying colors. Against the best team in the big rest (behind the top four nations Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic and Switzerland), the Swiss took the lead after just five minutes, led 4-0 after the first period and 6-0 after 26 minutes.

No one could have expected such an easy march through. Admittedly, the Swiss have never lost to the Slovakians before. But two years ago in the qualifiers for the World Championships they had already lost 7:6. This time it was the highest victory ever against the Slovakians.

Isabelle Gerig scored four goals and three assists. Naja Ritter scored her first two World Cup goals.

The Swiss now await the semi-final duel - presumably against the reigning world champions from Sweden. The Swedes, however, must first solve their quarter-final task against Latvia on Friday.

More from the department

Euro Hockey Tour. Two power play goals are not enough: Switzerland loses to Sweden

Euro Hockey TourTwo power play goals are not enough: Switzerland loses to Sweden

Show match included. Federer star guest at the new opening ceremony of the Australian Open

Show match includedFederer star guest at the new opening ceremony of the Australian Open

Olympic dream shattered. Ski crosser Rohrweck breaks his tibia and fibula

Olympic dream shatteredSki crosser Rohrweck breaks his tibia and fibula