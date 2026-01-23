The Swiss fencing delegation failed to win a medal at the World Championships in Hong Kong on Saturday. The women's épée fencers Pauline Brunner and Aurore Favre were eliminated early on.

Round of 16: Swiss épée fencer Pauline Brunner falls short of a World Championship medal in the individual competition in Hong Kong

Brunner was eliminated in the round of 16 of the singles competition; Favre was eliminated a round earlier.

As was the case at the 2024 Olympic Games, Brunner was defeated by the No. 5-seeded American Hadley Husisian. Two years ago in Paris, she lost only in overtime; this time, she fell short with a score of 11–15. The 31-year-old from La Chaux-de-Fonds had confidently won her first two matches of the day, defeating Spain’s Silvia Gomez Lopez (15–9) and Lim Taehee of Taiwan (15–11).

Aurore Favre, the second Swiss woman to qualify for the main draw, was eliminated in the round of 32. The Valais native lost to Italy’s Giulia Rizzi 11–15. In the first round, Favre had defeated Spain’s Dana Rapozzo 15–10.

The men's épée fencers will compete in the final round of the individual competition on Sunday. Three Swiss fencers—Alexis Bayard, Lucas Malcotti, and Sven Vineis—will be competing.