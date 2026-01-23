The Swiss women's épée team fell short of an upset in the team competition at the World Championships in Hong Kong. The quartet of Pauline Brunner, Angela Krieger, Fiona Hatz, and Aurore Favre was eliminated in the round of 16.

The Swiss quartet led by Pauline Brunner was eliminated in the round of 16 at the World Championships in Hong Kong

The Swiss women defeated Singapore 45–41 in their opening match, but then lost 27–29 to Italy—which went on to become world champion—and finished in 13th place.

After four bouts, the Swiss women were trailing 5–10 but fought their way back to tie the score at 17–17. The performances of Brunner (4–0 against Gaia Caforio) and Favre (6–4 against Rossella Fiamingo) were particularly instrumental in this comeback.

On Wednesday, the Swiss men's team will compete in the team event. Led by singles world champion Lucas Malcotti, they hope to make up for their disappointing performance at the European Championships in June (4th place).