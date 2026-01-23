The Swiss women secured another one-two finish to cap off the European Championships on home soil in Ticino. In the Olympic cross-country race, Sina Frei finished ahead of Alessandra Keller.

Just as she had on Thursday, Frei kept her compatriot at bay again on Sunday. While she crossed the finish line in the short track four seconds ahead of Keller, she put 1:25 minutes between herself and the runner-up in the cross-country race. The 29-year-old from Zurich sealed the victory in the fifth of seven laps, during which she decisively pulled away from Keller.

As in the short track event, the bronze medal went to Jenny Rissveds. The top favorite from Sweden—a world champion, the current leader in the overall World Cup standings, and the defending champion—had already fallen more than two minutes behind the winner. Just as she did a year ago at the European Championships in Melgaço, Nicole Koller also finished in the disappointing 4th place in Monteceneri.

For the Swiss women, it was their ninth European Championship title in cross-country and their first one-two finish in this discipline at the European Championships.