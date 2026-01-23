As the U20 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, come to a close, the Swiss team has won a second medal. The women's 4x100-meter relay team took silver, just as it did two years ago.

The Swiss women's sprint relay team set off a silver fireworks display to cap off the U20 World Championships (stock photo)

Track and Field Swiss Women Sprint to Relay Silver, Just Like in 2024

Mara Schwitter, Xenia Buri, Milla Tonazzi, and Joy Umegbolu were defeated only by defending champion Jamaica. With a time of 43.36 seconds, the quartet missed the Swiss U20 and U23 records by just four hundredths of a second.

For Switzerland, it was the second podium finish at the championships in the U.S., after heptathlete Anna Pfister had already won the bronze medal.

The men's 4x100-meter relay team missed out on a medal. While the U.S. team won the race, the Swiss team—composed of Emile Mumenthaler, Akira Eghagha, Luca Marrocco, and Ashik Begum—crossed the finish line in fifth place but was subsequently disqualified due to a baton-passing error during the first handoff.