The Swiss women's national ice hockey team knows its schedule for the 2026 World Championship.

As announced by the IIHF, the Swiss women will play their preliminary round games at the tournament in Denmark (November 6-16) in Esbjerg.

The opponents in Group A are, in order, the defending champions and Olympic champions USA, the Czech Republic, promoted Austria and Germany. Group B, which will be played in Herning, features record world champions Canada, Finland, Sweden, Japan and hosts Denmark.

The top four teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals. The two teams in last place will contest the relegation round.

A new tournament format has been introduced for the 2026 World Cup: The two groups will now be divided based on the world rankings following the conclusion of the previous World Cup - similar to the Men's World Cup. Previously, the five top-ranked nations played in the same group and thus automatically qualified for the quarter-finals.