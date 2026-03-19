Xenia Schwaller and her team mastered their compulsory task against outsiders Australia with ease. Keystone

The Swiss women extend their winning streak at the World Championships in Calgary. The team with skip Xenia Schwaller makes short work of outsider Australia and wins 10:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Xenia Schwaller and her teammates Selina Rychiger, Fabienne Rieder and Selina Gafner paved the way for their seventh win in a row at the earliest stage of the game. After four ends, they were already 8:0 ahead. The Swiss quartet managed the feat of writing three, two and one checkers respectively in the second, third and fourth ends without the advantage of the last checker. The game was over shortly afterwards. After six ends, the overtaxed Australians gave up.

Team Switzerland will play twice on Thursday. Their first opponent will be Norway, who have won two of their eight games so far. Like Australia, the USA, the next but one opponent, has only one win to its name.