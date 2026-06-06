The Swiss volleyball players celebrate their first victory in the European League in their second match.

After the bitter 2:3 defeat the day before against tournament hosts Finland, coach Lauren Bertolacci's team showed no weakness in their second appearance in Nokia, beating outsiders Albania 3:0 (25:14, 25:20, 25:18).

Next weekend, the Swiss women will host the national teams from Georgia (Friday) and Austria (Sunday) at their home tournament in Kriens. The teams that qualify for the semi-finals are those that occupy the top four places in an overall ranking of all 24 participating nations after the three mini-tournaments and a total of six matches.