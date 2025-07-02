Anouk Vergé-Dépré (left) and sister Zoe are already very advanced in their game. Picture: Keystone

The beach volleyball tournament is being held in Gstaad for the 25th time. At the meeting of the world's elite, the two new women's duos are the main focus from a Swiss perspective.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The home tournament comes at a good time for Anouk (33) and Zoé Vergé-Dépré (27) from Bern. The sibling duo formed this season is on form. Just over two weeks ago, the Swiss women celebrated their first tournament victory. In Alanya, Turkey, the pair didn't drop a set on their way to the final of the Challenge tournament. Before that, they had already impressed with third place at the Elite16 in Ostrava.

"I was surprised that it worked out so early," said Zoé Vergé-Dépré at the media conference in Gstaad on Tuesday. Although both players knew about their qualities, everything had to be readjusted. "Our game is still developing. So it was all the better that the results confirmed that we were on the right track."

The "Zouk" team can therefore look forward to the Elite16 tournament in Gstaad with a great deal of confidence - even if the Bernese Oberland has not been an easy place for Swiss teams to play in the past. No Swiss duo has ever reached the final in the women's event, with Simone Kuhn and Nadine Zumkehr finishing third in 2012, their only podium finish to date.

Hüberli impressed by Kernen

Tanja Hüberli (32) and Leona Kernen (19) would also love to break the final spell in Gstaad. The newly formed team with the Olympic bronze medallist from the canton of Schwyz and the young athlete from the Bernese Oberland has already caused quite a stir this season. They defeated the Olympic champions Ana Patricia/Duda at the Elite16 in Cancun. They also beat the Vergé-Dépré sisters in Spiez.

"I'm impressed by Leona," said Hüberli about her team-mate, who is playing at this level for the first time. "She brings power, ambition and freshness." With her enthusiasm, Kernen is also able to carry the experienced Hüberli along with her.

After a promising start to the season, there are hopes of a Swiss exploit at the home tournament. However, the world's best will once again be gathering in Gstaad. The Brazilians Thamela/Victoria, winners in Ostrava, and Carol/Rebecca as well as the Americans Cannon/Kraft and Nuss/Brasher are just some of the teams among the big favorites. Everything has to come together to qualify for the final.

Olympic champions from Sweden missing

It will be even more difficult for the Swiss men's teams, who are currently not among the contenders for the final. However, Marco Krattiger and Leo Dillier will travel to their home tournament with plenty of confidence after winning the final against the strong duo Bartosz Losiak/Michal Bryl at the Challenge tournament in Poland last weekend. In the third set they turned a 6:13 into a 16:14. However, the first thing to do in Gstaad is to get through qualifying.

The world's best teams will also be competing in the men's event. Prominent absentees are the Olympic champions David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig, who also triumphed in Gstaad last year. An injury caused the Swedish duo to withdraw at short notice.

The Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sörum are therefore the big favorites going into the tournament, which can once again count on a full field for the small anniversary. According to tournament director Ruedi Kunz, there are only a few tickets left for Sunday, while Saturday is already sold out.

