Olympic ticker Swiss women's relay team in the final ++ German heptathlete injured on the run-in

Luca Betschart

8.8.2024

Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: we'll keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris in our ticker.

8.8.2024

Live ticker

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Women's 4x100 m relay: Switzerland qualifies directly for the final

    Salomé Kora, Sarah Atcho-Jacquier, Léonie Pointet and Mujinga Kambundji finish third in the preliminary heat in 42.38 seconds to qualify directly for the final.

    Great joy for Mujinga Kambundji, Leonie Pointet , Salome Kora and Sarah Atcho-Jaquier (from left) after reaching the final.
    KEYSTONE

  • Kälin with a strong start in the heptathlon

    A perfect start for Annik Kälin in the heptathlon. The Swiss athlete wins her heat over 100 m hurdles. One of Kälin's rivals, however, is very unlucky: Sophie Weissenberg injures herself during the run-in and is unable to compete. In tears, the German is taken off the track in a wheelchair. The federation announces that the athlete has suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

