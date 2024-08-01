Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: we'll keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris in our ticker.
Women's 4x100 m relay: Switzerland qualifies directly for the final
Salomé Kora, Sarah Atcho-Jacquier, Léonie Pointet and Mujinga Kambundji finish third in the preliminary heat in 42.38 seconds to qualify directly for the final.
Kälin with a strong start in the heptathlon
A perfect start for Annik Kälin in the heptathlon. The Swiss athlete wins her heat over 100 m hurdles. One of Kälin's rivals, however, is very unlucky: Sophie Weissenberg injures herself during the run-in and is unable to compete. In tears, the German is taken off the track in a wheelchair. The federation announces that the athlete has suffered a torn Achilles tendon.
