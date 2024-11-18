Beaming faces after a strong team performance. KEYSTONE

The Swiss women's tennis team remains in first place in the Billie Jean King Cup. Serbia was not a yardstick in Biel, but the players are convinced that they are capable of great things again.

SDA

The 4:0 victory against a young and overtaxed Serbian team, in which the Swiss women conceded just eleven games in four matches on Friday and Saturday, was never even remotely in danger. "We've never been so superior on the score sheet," said the experienced captain Heinz Günthardt. Although he adds that there were "many close games", his players were more than a class above.

The team world champions will therefore have the chance to play for the title again next year at the end of the season. Günthardt and the two singles players Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic agree: "That's where we belong." After a difficult year for Swiss tennis, with no one - men or women - currently in the top 100 of the world rankings, the outlook looks much brighter again.

Bencic with baby and ease

One important reason for this is Belinda Bencic's comeback six months after the birth of her daughter Bella. The baby - and Bencic's family dog - were enthusiastically adopted by the whole team. Her dad and grandparents usually watched Belinda behind a glass screen in the media center - and her mom sometimes even waved between rallies. "Maybe I'm a bit more relaxed now," says the 27-year-old 2021 Olympic champion, beaming.

Tennis is no longer Bencic's top priority, but the ambition of the former world number 4 and US Open semi-finalist is unbroken. Her ultimate goal is still to win one of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Further appearances in France

After the first two ITF tournaments, Bencic is number 913 in the WTA rankings. This number is likely to drop quickly. At the beginning of December, she plans to play two more Challenger tournaments in Angers and Limoges, where her opponents are likely to be even stronger than at the ITF events and the Billie Jean King Cup in recent weeks. On December 22, she will then embark on the long journey to Australia, where she will certainly play in the United Cup and the Australian Open thanks to her protected ranking.

Viktorija Golubic also wants to make the most of her - as is often the case - brilliant fall form. Thanks to her second WTA tournament win two weeks ago in China, the 32-year-old from Zurich and Olympic silver medalist in doubles with Bencic has fought her way back close to the top 100. However, whether it will be enough to qualify directly for the main draw of the Australian Open also depends on how many players will use a protected ranking. Golubic also wants to play at least one more tournament in France.

New mode and high goals

Either way, the Swiss tennis women also want to attack again as a team. "A success like this gives you momentum," says Heinz Günthardt. "And we've always had high goals." Two years ago, they achieved this with the title in Glasgow. "I believe that if certain things come together, the team has enormous potential. Who knows how far this journey can go," says the captain.

A new format is on the cards again. There will be seven groups of three in April, with the seven winners qualifying for the final tournament in November. The opponents will be drawn next week, and the venue will be decided afterwards.

Videos from the department

SDA