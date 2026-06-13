Armon Orlik lives up to his role as favorite at his home festival. On his way to his sixth victory at the Graubünden-Glarus Cantonal Festival, the Swiss wrestling champion defeats two heavyweights in the Schneider brothers.

Anything other than a victory for Orlik at Motta Naluns above Scuol would have been a major surprise. In the final bout, the heavy favorite made short work of Mario Schneider from Thurgau at over 2,000 meters above sea level. After just under a minute, he pinned the non-federal wrestler with a foot sweep, having already sent his brother Domenic to the sawdust in the opening round.

Only in the fifth bout did Orlik fail to find a way to victory against defensive specialist Andy Signer. In the end, three of the four participating Swiss national wrestlers—Orlik, Domenic Schneider, and Christian Biäsch—topped the rankings.

For Orlik, it was his second victory as Swiss Wrestling Champion at a crown festival—and his 28th overall—just under three weeks after his triumph at the Glarus-Grisons festival in Näfels. A year ago, his brother Curdin had triumphed at the Grisons-Glarus festival.

Déjà vu at the Jura

At the Jura Cantonal in Saignelégier, Romain Collaud repeated his victory from two years ago. The Fribourger prevailed in the final bout against his fellow association member Lario Kramer, preventing the latter’s eleventh crown festival victory.

For 24-year-old Collaud, this was his seventh victory at a wrestling tournament, his second this year, after he had already defeated Lario Kramer in the final two weeks ago at the Neuchâtel Cantonal Championships.

You might also be interested in