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Gauff loses after a tough battle Svitolina triumphs in Rome for the third time

SDA

16.5.2026 - 21:41

Yelina Svitolina celebrates her victory in Rome
Yelina Svitolina celebrates her victory in Rome
Keystone

Yelina Svitolina wins the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome against Coco Gauff 6:4, 6:7 (3:7), 6:2. The Ukrainian thus celebrates her third tournament victory in the Italian capital after 2017 and 2018.

Keystone-SDA

16.05.2026, 21:41

16.05.2026, 21:59

In the decisive third set, Svitolina made two breaks in a row. At 5:2 and on her own serve, she did not allow Gauff to close the gap and secured victory after almost three hours. The American had previously won the second round in a tie-break, forcing a deciding set.

On her way to the title, Svitolina defeated Yelena Rybakina (WTA 2), Iga Swiatek (WTA 4) and finally Coco Gauff (WTA 3). The current world number 10 has therefore beaten three better-ranked opponents over the past four days.

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