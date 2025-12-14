The Swiss women cheer, far right, Isabelle Gerig (17, Switzerland) in the final of the floorball world championship. KEYSTONE

The Swiss national floorball team wins the world championship for the second time. One day after the coup against the big favorites and defending champions Sweden, they beat the hosts Czech Republic 2:0 in the final.

Tobias Benz

Céline Stettler scored the winning goal in the 13th minute. 38 seconds before the end, the Swiss captain, Isabelle Gerig, secured the lucky Swiss victory with a long-range shot into an empty goal. A minute and a half earlier, Seraina Fitzi had missed the empty net.

The Swiss victory was fortunate because the Czech women clearly dominated the final. The Swiss won because their goalkeeper, Lara Heini from Graubünden, made a magnificent save at the weekend. Sweden should have won the semi-final against Switzerland based on the expected goals. Goalie Heini vetoed it! And in the final, the world's best goalkeeper even managed a shutout.

Together with Isabelle Gerig, Lara Heini was also selected for the All-Star team at the World Championships in Ostrava.

The competition lacked a goalkeeper of Lara Heini's caliber. In the semi-final, the Swedish goalkeeper looked "old" when she conceded several goals, which led to Sweden's first defeat at a world championship in 18 years. And in the final, the Czech goalkeeper also missed Céline Stettler's long-range shot in the 13th minute - albeit with a slightly obscured view.

The Swiss coup in Ostrava came as a surprise. In recent years, the Swiss seemed to be drifting away from the world elite. Defeats against the Czech women have become more frequent - for example in the bronze medal match at the last World Championships, but also most recently in the group phase in Ostrava.

The Czech women won this group game 7:4 after Switzerland had led 3:2 and 4:3. Despite chances galore, despite two shots on the crossbar and one on the post, no goal was scored in the World Cup final at home in front of 11,145 spectators.

The Swiss women won the World Cup for the second time since 2005, something the Swiss men have never achieved before.

