Switzerland wins its last group game against Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark and Sweden with some difficulty 4:1, thus finishing the preliminary round safely in the top two.

Jan Arnet

The Swiss had a very difficult time against Kazakhstan, who desperately needed a point to avoid relegation. Only two powerplay goals from Kevin Fiala and Sven Andrighetto turned the tide from 0:1 to 2:1. The Swiss' opponent in Thursday's quarter-final is still to be decided.

The Kazakhs fought back against defeat with all their might, while the Swiss lacked the final consistency. They often looked for one pass too many instead of forcing the finish. In the 16th minute, Arkadiy Shestakov took advantage of one of the few chances with a deflection to make it 0:1. The Swiss only managed to equalize 4.4 seconds before the end of the second period through Kevin Fiala. Seven minutes into the final period, Sven Andrighetto turned things around, also in overtime.

In the final phase, the oldie Andres Ambühl, who was captain in place of the rested Andrea Glauser, and Damien Riat ensured the ultimately clear result. NHL reinforcement Nino Niederreiter made it to the stadium from the airport in time and scored his first goal with an assist in the 3:1 win.

Group win is possible

The Swiss will now have to hope that the USA can help them against the Czech Republic to win the group. If the Nati finish the group in first place, they will remain in Herning for the quarter-finals. Austria or Denmark would then be the possible opponents.

If the Swiss finish second in their group, they would face Finland or the USA. In this case, they would only play the quarter-final in Stockholm rather than Herning if Sweden finish 2nd in their group. Either way, the quarter-final will take place on Thursday (4.20 p.m. or 8.20 p.m.).

Telegram

Switzerland - Kazakhstan 4:1 (0:1, 1:0, 3:0)

Herning. - 3833 spectators. - Referees Ofner/Vikman (AUT/FIN), Durmis/Nykqist (SLO/SWE). - Goals: 16. Shestakov (Beketayev, Mikhailis) 0:1. 40. (39:56) Fiala (Malgin/exclusion of Volkov) 1:1. 48. Andrighetto (Malgin/exclusion of Kolesnikov) 2:1. 58. (57:06) Ambühl (Niederreiter, Fiala) 3:1. 58. (57:44) Riat (Knak, Fora) 4:1. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 3 times 2 minutes against Kazakhstan.

Switzerland: Charlin; Kukan, Siegenthaler; Berni, Moser; Fora, Marti; Egli; Andrighetto, Malgin, Niederreiter; Meier, Moy, Fiala; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Bertschy, Schmid, Ambühl; Baechler.

Kazakhstan: Pavlenko; Gaitamirov, Breus; Beketayev, Daniyar; Korolyov, Metalnikov; Mikhailov; Starchenko, Shestakov, Mikhailis; Panyukov, Likhotnikov, Savitsky; Rymarev, Omirbekov, Kolesnikov; Muratov, Volkov, Kaiyrshan; Mukhametov,

Remarks: Switzerland without Hischier (injured), Glauser, Genoni (rested), Hofmann, Jung, Rohrbach (not in the line-up) and Aeschlimann, (substitute goalie). Post and crossbar shots: Riat (27.). Kazakhstan without a goalkeeper from 58:15. - Shots: Switzerland 39 (7-16-16); Kazakhstan 16 (5-4-7). - Powerplay: Switzerland 2/3, Switzerland 0/2.

Live-Ticker