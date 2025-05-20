Switzerland wins its last group game against Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark and Sweden with some difficulty 4:1, thus finishing the preliminary round safely in the top two.
The Swiss had a very difficult time against Kazakhstan, who desperately needed a point to avoid relegation. Only two powerplay goals from Kevin Fiala and Sven Andrighetto turned the tide from 0:1 to 2:1. The Swiss' opponent in Thursday's quarter-final is still to be decided.
The Kazakhs fought back against defeat with all their might, while the Swiss lacked the final consistency. They often looked for one pass too many instead of forcing the finish. In the 16th minute, Arkadiy Shestakov took advantage of one of the few chances with a deflection to make it 0:1. The Swiss only managed to equalize 4.4 seconds before the end of the second period through Kevin Fiala. Seven minutes into the final period, Sven Andrighetto turned things around, also in overtime.
In the final phase, the oldie Andres Ambühl, who was captain in place of the rested Andrea Glauser, and Damien Riat ensured the ultimately clear result. NHL reinforcement Nino Niederreiter made it to the stadium from the airport in time and scored his first goal with an assist in the 3:1 win.
Group win is possible
The Swiss will now have to hope that the USA can help them against the Czech Republic to win the group. If the Nati finish the group in first place, they will remain in Herning for the quarter-finals. Austria or Denmark would then be the possible opponents.
If the Swiss finish second in their group, they would face Finland or the USA. In this case, they would only play the quarter-final in Stockholm rather than Herning if Sweden finish 2nd in their group. Either way, the quarter-final will take place on Thursday (4.20 p.m. or 8.20 p.m.).
Telegram
Switzerland - Kazakhstan 4:1 (0:1, 1:0, 3:0)
Herning. - 3833 spectators. - Referees Ofner/Vikman (AUT/FIN), Durmis/Nykqist (SLO/SWE). - Goals: 16. Shestakov (Beketayev, Mikhailis) 0:1. 40. (39:56) Fiala (Malgin/exclusion of Volkov) 1:1. 48. Andrighetto (Malgin/exclusion of Kolesnikov) 2:1. 58. (57:06) Ambühl (Niederreiter, Fiala) 3:1. 58. (57:44) Riat (Knak, Fora) 4:1. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 3 times 2 minutes against Kazakhstan.
Switzerland: Charlin; Kukan, Siegenthaler; Berni, Moser; Fora, Marti; Egli; Andrighetto, Malgin, Niederreiter; Meier, Moy, Fiala; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Bertschy, Schmid, Ambühl; Baechler.
Kazakhstan: Pavlenko; Gaitamirov, Breus; Beketayev, Daniyar; Korolyov, Metalnikov; Mikhailov; Starchenko, Shestakov, Mikhailis; Panyukov, Likhotnikov, Savitsky; Rymarev, Omirbekov, Kolesnikov; Muratov, Volkov, Kaiyrshan; Mukhametov,
Remarks: Switzerland without Hischier (injured), Glauser, Genoni (rested), Hofmann, Jung, Rohrbach (not in the line-up) and Aeschlimann, (substitute goalie). Post and crossbar shots: Riat (27.). Kazakhstan without a goalkeeper from 58:15. - Shots: Switzerland 39 (7-16-16); Kazakhstan 16 (5-4-7). - Powerplay: Switzerland 2/3, Switzerland 0/2.
End
Switzerland wins 4:1
After a weak start, the Swiss can still cheer in the end.
58th minute
Ambühl with the preliminary decision - Riat scores spectacularly
Switzerland can celebrate twice more shortly before the end. First Ambühl puts the lid on it, 38 seconds later Riat reaches into his box of tricks and scores a dream goal for a spectacular finish.
55th minute
Kazakhstan goalie with another big save
Siegenthaler has a great chance to put the game beyond doubt, but Kazakhstan keeper Pavlenko, who is having a great game, is on hand once again to save the shot with his stick hand. The Kazakhs can therefore continue to hope.
52nd minute
Will the game now be decided?
The Swiss now have everything under control and are looking for the next goal to decide the game. However, the Kazakhs continue to put up a good fight and defend well for long stretches.
48th minute
TOOOOR for Switzerland! Andrighetto scores
The Nati can turn the game around. Once again, the Swiss are able to score while outnumbered. This time it's Andrighetto who keeps his cool after Malgin's perfect pass. It was Andrighetto's 7th goal of the World Cup, making him the tournament's sole top scorer. And Malgin is the best passer of the World Cup with 9 assists.
46th minute
Penalty for Kazakhstan
The Nati get their next chance to take the lead in the power play. Viachselav Kolesnikov has to go off for tripping.
43rd minute
Switzerland is complete again
No danger for the Nati. Meier is back - and directly initiates the next top chance for Switzerland. Ambühl misses the 2:1.
41st minute
Penalty for Switzerland
The Swiss must now watch out, as Timo Meier is sent to the penalty box for two minutes after hitting the opposing goalie on the mask with his stick. An unnecessary penalty.
41st minute
Is this the turning point?
The final period is underway.
Intermission
The Nati manage to respond
After a weak first period, Switzerland were able to turn up the heat in the middle period and create numerous top chances. However, the Nati had to wait until shortly before the end of the third before Fiala finally redeemed the team with his goal. The equalizer was well deserved, and now they had to quickly establish clear conditions in the final third.
40th minute
TOOOOR for Switzerland - 4 seconds before the break
At last! Fiala deflects the puck with his skate from close range. No kicking motion - the goal counts 1:1.
39th minute
Penalty for Kazakhstan
For the second time, Switzerland can play with superior numbers. Vladimir Volkov has to go to the penalty bench for holding. Will they equalize before the second break?
37th minute
Charlin prevents the 0:2
While the Swiss mourn their missed chances, they almost hit the back of the net for the second time. Charlin just manages to prevent the goal.
33rd minute
The Swiss should be leading by now
The statistics are now clearly in the Swiss' favor. 18 shots on goal to 6, the expected goals value for the Nati is 1.95 (Kazakhstan 0.65). The second period is drawing to a close - where is the efficiency from the 10:0 gala against Hungary?
30th minute
When will the equalizer come?
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Swiss find their way back into the game. Malgin, Niederreiter and Co. are now launching attack after attack. The Nati still have enough time to turn the tide, half the game is now over.
27th minute
Riat only hits the crossbar
The Swiss are now pressing for the equalizer. Baechler sets up Riat in front of goal, but he only hits the crossbar. Patrick Fischer's team are now absolutely in control of the game. They are still lacking the necessary luck at the end.
24th minute
Kazakhstan complete again
The Swiss are dangerous in front of their opponents' goal on one or two occasions in the power play, but once again they fail to score. Kazakhstan survived the short-handed situation.
22nd minute
Meier into the net - Malgin also fails
Kazakhstan goalie Pavlenko outdoes himself here and saves everything that comes into his box. He is lucky that Timo Meier's shot ends up in the net.
22nd minute
Penalty for Kazakhstan
Switzerland can now play with the advantage for the first time. Dmitri Breus has been given the first penalty.
21st minute
Let's go on! Can the Nati turn the game around?
Switzerland needs a reaction after the weak first period. Hopp Schwiiz!
Break
1st period is over - Kazakhstan take a deserved lead
That was a weak performance by the Swiss in the first period. Kazakhstan, last in Group B, deserved to go into the first break. The Kazakhs clearly had more of the play and the more dangerous actions in front of goal. It is thanks to goalkeeper Charlin that the score is only 0:1 after 20 minutes. The national team must now turn up the heat if they want to keep their chance of winning the group.
18th minute
Niederreiter misses the equalizer
Now the Swiss have woken up and are stepping up a gear. After the disc bounces behind the goal, all Niederreiter has to do is slide it in. Pavlenko saves the Kazakhs from equalizing with a mega-save.
16th minute
Goal for Kazakhstan!
And then it happens! The Kazakhs play well behind the Swiss goal and then it's Arkady Shestakov who gives Kazakhstan a deserved lead.
16th minute
Still no penalties in the 1st period
You can tell that the pressure is off the national team. Patrick Fischer's team is lacking the last bit of aggression today. There have been no penalties yet either.
14th minute
Kazakhstan remain dangerous
The Kazakhs are still the more dangerous team here. The Nati can count themselves lucky that their opponents are not getting better shots on Charlin's box. This is not yet the Switzerland we have seen in recent games.
12th minute
First dangerous action from the Nati
Now the Swiss are finally making a dangerous run at goal. Andrighetto tries a Buebetrickli, Niederreiter just misses in the middle.
10th minute
Charlin saves Switzerland from falling behind
Stéphane Charlin is the man of the first ten minutes! Who would have thought ... The Swiss goalie has to make several saves. His save with the pad in the 10th minute is very strong. 4:0 shots on goal for Kazakhstan, but it's still 0:0.
6th minute
Kazakhstan defend well
The Swiss are controlling the game, but still lack the sparking idea to become really dangerous. In fact, it is Charlin who has to save the first shot on goal.
4th minute
Cautious start
The Kazakhs are trying to stand up to the Swiss in the opening phase. We are still waiting for the first dangerous shot.
1st minute
The game is underway!
Hopp Schwiiz!
Before the game
Niederreiter is in: The Swiss line-up against Kazakhstan
Before the game
Niederreiter comes straight from the airport
Nino Niederreiter does everything for the Swiss national team, and in Winnipeg they value the Swiss winger so much that he was given a flash clearance to play in the World Championship after being eliminated from the NHL playoffs on Sunday night. The three-time World Championship silver medalist arrived in Denmark on Tuesday morning - and went straight into the game. Niederreiter now wants to get straight into action against Kazakhstan.
Before the game
Will it still be enough to win the group?
Coach Patrick Fischer's team cannot clinch first place on their own, as the Czech Republic have one point more in their account. The world champions will face the USA at 16:20, who can still overtake the Eastern Europeans with a win in regulation time.
Find out what the quarter-final scenarios look like for the national team here.
Before the game
One point is enough to secure 2nd place
If the Swiss pick up at least one point against Kazakhstan, they will finish Group B in the top 2. Otherwise they risk slipping to 3rd place.
Before the game
Ambühl looks back on his career in an interview: "I should have listened more to my gut feeling"
Andres Ambühl will end his great career after his 20th World Championship. In this interview, the Swiss record-breaking player talks about his first World Cup, the youth of today and his time in Zurich. The 41-year-old has no regrets. This way!
Before the game
Hello ...
... and welcome to Switzerland's last group match at the Hockey World Cup against Kazakhstan. The game starts at 12.20 pm.