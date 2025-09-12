  1. Residential Customers
Davis Cup Switzerland behind after Kym's defeat

SDA

12.9.2025 - 16:00

The Swiss team leader Jérôme Kym had a weak day
Keystone

Switzerland is surprisingly behind in the Davis Cup against India in Biel after the first singles match. Jérôme Kym loses 6:7 (5:7), 3:6 against Dhakhineswar Suresh.

Keystone-SDA

12.09.2025, 16:00

12.09.2025, 16:04

Kym was very optimistic in the run-up to the match, he was made for such moments, he said. But there was little sign of self-confidence after reaching the 3rd round at the US Open and moving up to 155th place in the world rankings. Although the 22-year-old from Aargau only conceded three points in his first six service games, he was unable to convert any of his three break points. He then surrendered a 2:0 lead in the tie-break.

In the second round, Kym lost the service at 3:4 to zero, whereupon Suresh converted the second match point with an ace. The 25-year-old Indian is ranked just 626th in the world and is representing his country in the Davis Cup for the first time.

In the second singles match, Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 222) will face the Indian number 1 Sumit Nagal (ATP 290). A doubles match and two more singles matches are scheduled for Saturday. The winner of the match will earn the right to play for qualification for the final round next spring.

