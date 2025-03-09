Audrey Gogniat wins gold at the European Championships in Osijek together with Jan Lochbihler. Keystone

The European Championships in Osijek get off to a great start for the Swiss team with two medals. The duo Audrey Gogniat and Jan Lochbihler win gold in the 10 m air rifle event.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 22-year-old from Jura, who won Olympic bronze in the singles in 2024, and the 33-year-old from Solothurn beat Serbia 17:9 in the final. Gogniat, who is studying in Mississippi, had traveled all the way from the USA to Croatia.

Jason Solari won bronze in the men's 10 m air pistol event. For the 25-year-old from Ticino, the medal was particularly satisfying after two recent fourth places at major international events.