Patrick Fischer's team beat hosts Italy 3-0 in the play-off round and will face Finland in the Olympic quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.
In the quarter-final qualifiers, Italy is not too high a hurdle for Switzerland. Patrick Fischer's team is the clear favorite going into this duel.
The balance of power is clear from the first face-off. The Swiss put the pressure on right from the start and took the lead in the 2nd minute. Philipp Kurashev dusts off a rebound from Italy goalkeeper Damian Clara.
Switzerland didn't let up and made their presence felt in front of the Italian goal. Andrea Glauser and Calvin Thürkauf had great chances, but were denied by Clara. In the 11th minute, the goalkeeper has to admit defeat for a second time. Roman Josi scores in the power play.
Genoni keeps it tight
Leonardo Genoni experiences a mostly quiet first period. He is only seriously needed once. In the 15th minute, he made a long save at the right post on an attempt by Tommaso de Luca and prevented the follow-up goal with his left pad.
Switzerland remained clearly superior in the middle third, but increasingly allowed the Italians to counterattack. Genoni has a lot more to do than in the first 20 minutes, but hardly comes under any pressure.
The 14:10 shot ratio in the 2nd period also shows that Italy has more of the play. Switzerland is playing the game, but Italy is still creating chances.
The Swiss bite their teeth out
Italy goalkeeper Damian Clara saves several times. Nino Niederreiter, Sandro Schmid, Nico Hischier and Philipp Kurashev miss great chances.
In the final third, the Swiss have the game under control. However, Genoni still needs to make one or two saves. In the end, the EV Zug goalkeeper has 20 saves and a shutout to his name.
His teammates continue to bite their teeth out at his counterpart in the third period. It was not until the 46th minute that he was beaten again by Nico Hischier. Damian Clara saves a total of 48 shots while conceding three goals.
With this 3-0 win, Switzerland advances to the Olympic quarter-finals and will face Finland on Wednesday evening at 18:10.
The ticker for the review
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
-
60th minute
End of the game
Switzerland wins 3-0 against Italy and advances to the quarterfinals.
-
60th minute
The last minute of regular time has begun. Switzerland are not letting anything burn.
-
57th minute
Marti misses a great chance! Fora shoots at goal from the right, Clara lets it bounce forward and Marti fails to hit the empty goal. The goalkeeper keeps his stick out and is still there - madness!
-
55th minute
Clara continues to play an excellent game. Josi draws a defender on him and plays the pass to the right post to the free-standing Kurashev. He doesn't quite hit the target as desired, but fails to make it past Clara's catching hand.
-
55th minute
The shot ratio is still very clearly in favor of the Swiss: 42:18.
-
53rd minute
Switzerland are already in administration mode. Italy are still struggling to get out of their own third at this stage.
-
51st minute
The Swiss powerplay is on, but the shots towards Clara are missing. Italy survives this short-handed situation.
-
50th minute
Josi shoots directly on goal after the offensive face-off. Clara lets the shot through, a teammate rushes to his aid and clears the situation.
-
50th minute
2-minute penalty against Thomas Larkin (Italy)
Larkin checks Marti head-first into the boards from behind and is sent to the cool box for 2 minutes. Fortunately, the Swiss player remains unhurt.
-
49th minute
Meier loses the disc in the middle zone and launches the Italian counter-attack via Mantenuto. He misses from the right from an acute angle with a wrist shot against Genoni.
-
47th minute
Is that it for Italy or do the hosts still have an answer in store?
-
46th minute
Goal for Switzerland, 3:0 by Nico Hischier
Tic-tac-toe! Switzerland win the offensive face-off. Meier plays the disc into the left corner, Riat extends it into the center and Nico Hischier shoots directly into the right corner. It's the New Jersey Devils captain's first goal of the Olympic Games.
-
46th minute
Timeout Switzerland
Patrick Fischer gives his best players a short break with a timeout.
-
46th minute
2-minute penalty against Mats Frycklund (Italy)
Frycklund hits Josi in the face and has to go to the penalty bench for excessive force.
-
45th minute
Schmid sneaks up in the slot and is magisterially played in by Thürkauf. The Fribourg striker's direct shot flies over Clara's goal.
-
45th minute
Italy play more aggressive forechecking and wait for the Swiss at their opponents' blue line. They nevertheless get through the middle zone. Andrighetto fails to beat Clara from the right. Niederreiter follows up, but the goalkeeper catches the shot.
-
43rd minute
Thürkauf is hit in the face by an Italian's stick behind the opposing goal, but the arm of the referee standing next to him remains down. The high stick was clearly visible.
-
42nd minute
Patrick Fischer shuffles his lines. Niederreiter now plays alongside Hischier and Meier. Kurashev flanks Suter and Andrighetto.
-
41st minute
Start of 3rd period
The 3rd period is underway!
-
-
40th minute
End of 2nd period
Switzerland still leads Italy 2:0 after two periods.
-
40th minute
2-minute penalty against Daniel Mantenuto (Italy)
The Italian is also sent to the cool box.
-
40th minute
2-minute penalty against Philipp Kurashev (Switzerland)
He has to go to the penalty box for the confrontation with Mantenuto.
-
40th minute
Emotions arise for the first time. After a save by Clara, Kurashev and Mantenuto clash. The trigger is a poke from Niederreiter.
-
39th minute
The powerplay is on, but the shots hardly get through to Clara. Again and again, an Italian's stick is in the shooting lane.
-
38th minute
2-minute penalty against Mats Frycklund (Italy
The Italian is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for a hooking.
-
37th minute
Clara continues to show a very strong performance. After a finish by Frigo, it quickly goes the other way. Switzerland plays a three-on-one, Niederreiter puts the disk from the right in front of the goal and Clara fends off Schmid's deflection in the splits.
-
36th minute
Switzerland seem to be getting impatient. Shots are coming at Clara from all directions. He continues to hold tight in the middle third.
-
34th minute
Italy close down their own slot and let Switzerland run around the outside. Andrighetto brings the ball into the middle from the right, but there are too many Italians.
-
32nd minute
Italy survive the short-handed situation and immediately launch a counter-attack through Di Tommaso, who comes off the penalty bench. His wrist shot from the left wing. Genoni saves easily.
-
31st minute
The disk is running in the Swiss ranks. Meier takes a shot from the right face-off circle, but once again fails to beat Clara. Switzerland remain in the opposing zone.
-
29th minute
2-minute penalty against Gregory di Tommaso (Italy)
Di Tommaso hits Fora on the stick and has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.
-
27th minute
If there's one thing to criticize about the Swiss, it's their lack of efficiency. Out of 21 shots on Clara's goal, only two have found their way into the net.
-
26th minute
Switzerland switch quickly after winning a disc in their own zone and play a three-on-one. Andrighetto gets the disc on the right and misses the goal with a wrist shot to the left.
-
25th minute
Jäger wins the disc at his own blue line and starts the next counter-attack with one man less. He fails to beat Clara with a backhand. Knak is back from the penalty box.
-
24th minute
Italy are far from a power play again. It's Switzerland again who appear dangerously in front of Clara's goal while short-handed. Bertschy tries to catch the goalkeeper between the legs, but he is quickly down.
-
23rd minute
2-minute penalty against Simon Knak (Switzerland)
Knak checks an Italian in the back behind Clara's goal and has to go off for a cross-check.
-
22nd minute
Next big save from Clara! Niederreiter makes his way down the right wing, moves to the center and forces the goalkeeper to move quickly again. Clara makes a save with his pad at the left post. The Swiss player is denied his first goal of the tournament.
-
21st minute
Start of 2nd period
On with the second period!
-
-
20th minute
End of 1st period
Switzerland leads Italy 2:0 after 20 minutes.
-
20th minute
The last minute of the first period has begun. Will there be more goals before the first siren?
-
18th minute
Switzerland virtually play a five-on-five powerplay. Italy barely gets the disc under control over the halfway line.
-
17th minute
Thürkauf suddenly appears alone in front of Clara and fails in two attempts against the Italian goalkeeper.
-
16th minute
Big save from Damian Clara! Switzerland win the disc in forechecking and are suddenly outnumbered. Kurashev plays Hischier free on the right, who fails to beat Clara. The goalkeeper shifts at lightning speed and saves with his catching hand.
-
15th minute
Just as Moser returns to the ice, Italy have a good chance. Segafredo gets the puck on goal from the right. The puck rebounds and lands on de Luca's stick at the right post. The goal is open, but Genoni makes a long save with his pad.
-
14th minute
Switzerland survives this short-handed game without any problems. Genoni doesn't have to intervene once.
-
13th minute
Italy may be on the powerplay, but it's the four Swiss players who are making their presence felt offensively. Bertschy finishes alone in front of Clara, but is too close to the goalkeeper.
-
12th minute
2-minute penalty against Janis Moser (Switzerland)
Moser works Frycklund too hard in front of his own goal and has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for a cross-check.
-
11th minute
Goal for Switzerland, 2:0 by Roman Josi
Powerplay goal! The disk comes to Roman Josi at the blue line. The captain takes a wrist shot from the left and scores in the right corner. Meier decisively takes away Clara's vision.
-
11th minute
2-minute penalty against Thomas Larkin (Italy)
Larkin holds Thürkauf's stick in the crease fight and has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.
-
10th minute
Great chance for Glauser! The Italians are out of position when the defender shoots from the high slot. Clara shifts just in time to make the save.
-
9th minute
The Swiss had to move for this quarter-final qualifier. In the preliminary round they played all their games in the Arena Santagiulia, but today they have to play in the smaller Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.
-
8th minute
Next shot in the direction of Clara, this time Moser takes a shot from distance. The shooting statistics show how dominant Switzerland are. Patrick Fischer's team leads 6:0.
-
7th minute
Andrighetto has plenty of space on the left wing. A teammate skates along on the right, but the ZSC forward goes for the finish. He only hits the defender in front of him.
-
6th minute
The Swiss make a concentrated impression in this starting phase. They close down the middle zone and don't allow the Italians to attack.
-
4th minute
Switzerland continue to push. Marti puts the ball on goal with a wrist shot. Niederreiter deflects in front of goal, Clara defends.
-
2nd minute
Goal for Switzerland, 1:0 by Philipp Kurashev
Early lead! Switzerland puts a lot of pressure forward and establishes itself in the opponent's zone. Josi puts the disc on goal from the blue line, Hischier deflects and Philipp Kurashev nets at the right post.
-
1st minute
Next scary moment: Siegenthaler brings Bradley to the ground in a duel and he slides headfirst into the boards. He has to be escorted off the ice and into the dressing room. 20 seconds have been played.
-
1st minute
After just six seconds, a linesman experiences a minor scare. Siegenthaler tries to play the disk deep and hits the referee on the ribs.
-
1st minute
Start of the game
The game is underway!
-
Italy line-up
Damian Clara is in goal. Diego Kostner is out and the third forward line consists of three NL mercenaries: Alessandro Segafredo, Marco Zanetti and Giovanni Morini.
-
Switzerland line-up
The good news ahead: Andrea Glauser has recovered from the hard check by Connor McDavid in the Canada game and is back in the squad. Leonardo Genoni will be in goal for Switzerland. Otherwise there are no changes compared to the game against the Czech Republic.
-
Direct duels
The last time the two nations met at the Olympic Games was in Turin 2006. Back then, the game ended 3-3. The last serious match took place in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. Switzerland came out on top with a 5:2 victory. Who will win today's clash?
-
Referee
Jan Hribik from the Czech Republic and André Schrader from Germany will referee the game in the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. The two head referees will be assisted by linesmen Libor Suchanek from the Czech Republic and Tarrington Wyonzek from Canada.
-
Italy's form
There has been little success for the hosts in this tournament. In the opening game against Sweden, goalkeeper Damian Clara put in a strong performance, saving 55 shots but conceding five goals. Italy came close against Slovakia, but were still beaten 3:2 in the end. The preliminary round ended with an 11-0 defeat against Finland. Ambri forward Diego Kostner will not be playing today. He suffered a broken thumb against the Finns. This means that with Davide Fadani, Alessandro Segafredo, Giovanni Morini, Marco Zanetti and Tommaso de Luca, only five National League mercenaries will be in action against Switzerland.
-
Switzerland's form
Thanks to their victory over the Czech Republic last Sunday, Switzerland have put themselves in a good starting position for this intermediate round and will face Italy, a weaker opponent on the card. "There are no easy opponents at this level," warns Reto Suri, former national team player and 2013 World Championship silver medallist, in an interview with blue News. "But if Switzerland focus on their own game, they will beat Italy," says the 36-year-old. Will Switzerland reach the quarter-finals for the second time in a row after Beijing 2022?
-
Starting position
The last four quarter-finalists will be determined in this play-off round. The winner of this match will face Finland tomorrow, Wednesday (18:10). Will Switzerland secure a place in the last eight?
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the play-off round between Switzerland and Italy. The game in the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena starts at 12.10 pm and you can watch it live here!