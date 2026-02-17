Damian Clara puts in an outstanding performance in the Italy goal. KEYSTONE

Patrick Fischer's team beat hosts Italy 3-0 in the play-off round and will face Finland in the Olympic quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

Andreas Lunghi

In the quarter-final qualifiers, Italy is not too high a hurdle for Switzerland. Patrick Fischer's team is the clear favorite going into this duel.

The balance of power is clear from the first face-off. The Swiss put the pressure on right from the start and took the lead in the 2nd minute. Philipp Kurashev dusts off a rebound from Italy goalkeeper Damian Clara.

Switzerland didn't let up and made their presence felt in front of the Italian goal. Andrea Glauser and Calvin Thürkauf had great chances, but were denied by Clara. In the 11th minute, the goalkeeper has to admit defeat for a second time. Roman Josi scores in the power play.

Genoni keeps it tight

Leonardo Genoni experiences a mostly quiet first period. He is only seriously needed once. In the 15th minute, he made a long save at the right post on an attempt by Tommaso de Luca and prevented the follow-up goal with his left pad.

Switzerland remained clearly superior in the middle third, but increasingly allowed the Italians to counterattack. Genoni has a lot more to do than in the first 20 minutes, but hardly comes under any pressure.

The 14:10 shot ratio in the 2nd period also shows that Italy has more of the play. Switzerland is playing the game, but Italy is still creating chances.

The Swiss bite their teeth out

Italy goalkeeper Damian Clara saves several times. Nino Niederreiter, Sandro Schmid, Nico Hischier and Philipp Kurashev miss great chances.

In the final third, the Swiss have the game under control. However, Genoni still needs to make one or two saves. In the end, the EV Zug goalkeeper has 20 saves and a shutout to his name.

His teammates continue to bite their teeth out at his counterpart in the third period. It was not until the 46th minute that he was beaten again by Nico Hischier. Damian Clara saves a total of 48 shots while conceding three goals.

With this 3-0 win, Switzerland advances to the Olympic quarter-finals and will face Finland on Wednesday evening at 18:10.

Schweiz vs. Italien 3:0

