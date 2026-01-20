The Swiss defend confidently against Montenegro and score plenty of goals. Keystone

Switzerland is through to the main round of the European Handball Championship. Coach Andy Schmid's team wins its final preliminary round game against Montenegro 43:26 in Oslo and benefits from the fact that Olympic fourth-placed Slovenia defeated the Faroe Islands 30:27.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The game against Montenegro was a test of maturity for the Swiss after they had lost 35:38 to Slovenia on Sunday after leading 23:14. On the one hand, they had to win by as much as possible to keep their hopes of making it through to the main round alive. On the other hand, success was important with a view to qualifying for the World Cup, as it simplifies the path.

The Swiss passed the maturity test in impressive fashion and achieved the seemingly impossible. Thanks to their superior goal difference, they knocked the Faroese, who were level on points, out of 2nd place. Before the final matchday in Group D, the Faroe Islands were still 16 goals ahead. Their opponents in the main round in Malmö are hosts Sweden, Croatia, Hungary and Iceland.

Against Montenegro, the Swiss routinely reeled off their routines in attack and thus demoralized their opponents. After going 6:5 ahead (9.), they scored four goals in a row to make it 10:5 (13.). From 18:15 (26') to 22:15 (30'), they again scored four goals in succession. The score was 22:16 at the break and the Swiss side did not concede a goal for almost ten minutes after the break, stretching their lead to 13 goals at 29:16 (40'). And this time the SHV team did not let up - on the contrary.

Four Swiss players deserve special mention: Goalie Mathieu Seravalli, Luca Sigrist, Lenny Rubin and Gino Steenaerts. Seravalli, who had not been trusted in the first two games, saved twelve shots after coming on as a substitute and recorded an incredible 48 percent save rate. Sigrist and Rubin scored ten goals each, with the former only missing one shot. Steenaerts was successful eight times.

