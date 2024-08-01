  1. Residential Customers
Olympic ticker Switzerland far behind in the medal table ++ Thriller in the women's basketball final

Luca Betschart

11.8.2024

Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: our ticker will keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris.

11.8.2024

  • British team staff save coach's life

    Two members of the British Olympic team saved the life of a coach of the Uzbek boxing team at the Summer Games in Paris. Tulkin Kilichev had suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of the celebrations following the Olympic victory of his boxer Hasanboy Dusmatov.

    British doctor Harj Singh and physiotherapist Robbie Lillis rushed to help, according to his own statements.

    "The (Uzbek) coaching team came back to the warm-up area and everyone was celebrating and then there were screams coming from that area that had nothing to do with celebrating at all," Lillis told the British news agency PA. "There was a cry for a doctor, for help. Harj was the first to respond and I followed with the emergency bag we have with us."

    A moment that lasts

    Singh performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and Lillis used a defibrillator. "At first he didn't regain consciousness, but about 20 to 30 seconds later, after Harj continued CPR, he was suddenly conscious again, which was great," said Lillis. The pair handed Kilichev over to the medical staff at the Roland Garros venue. The coach was taken to hospital for further treatment.

    Lillis then recounted a conversation with his mother: "My mother said something very nice: 'This is your Olympic moment. That's something I'll definitely remember." Physiotherapist and doctor Singh want to visit Kilichev in hospital.

