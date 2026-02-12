Switzerland is hoping that Joao Fonseca, Brazil's team leader as number 33 in the world, will also forgo the Davis Cup in the fall, as he did in February. Picture: sda

The Swiss Davis Cup team will be fighting for promotion back to the World Group after their 4-0 home win over Tunisia in Brazil from September 18-20.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Brazil lost 2:3 in the World Group in Canada in February after taking a 2:1 lead. Joao Lucas Reis da Silva (ATP 291), Gustavo Heide (ATP 257) and Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida (ATP 289) played the singles in this match in Vancouver. Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos played in the doubles. Brazil also has two top 200 players in Joao Fonseca (ATP 33) and Thiago Seyboth Wild (ATP 197).

For Switzerland, Leandro Riedi (ATP 173) and Jérôme Kym (ATP 195) have been nominated for the singles against Tunisia in Biel.