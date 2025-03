Watch out for slippery surfaces! The match in Poland will be played on an indoor clay court, which is only used in Stuttgart on the tour. The picture shows Belinda Bencic stumbling into the net in Stuttgart Keystone

The Swiss women's national tennis team is traveling to Poland in April with its best line-up.

In Radom, the Swiss women want to qualify for the final tournament of the Billie Jean King Cup against Poland and Ukraine.

Captain Heinz Günthardt has nominated Belinda Bencic (WTA 58), Jil Teichmann (WTA 98), Viktorija Golubic (WTA 101) and Céline Naef (WTA 156). Only one team from the group of three will reach the final round in November. The matches will be played on an indoor clay court in Radom.