The Swiss made life difficult for the Germans. KEYSTONE

After the 17:17 opening game against the Czech Republic, the Swiss handball team demanded everything from Olympic silver medallists Germany at the World Championships. Nevertheless, they lost 29:31.

Syl Battistuzzi

After losing 17:17 to the Czech Republic in their opening game, the Swiss handball team demanded everything from Olympic silver medallists Germany at the World Championships. Nevertheless, they lose 29:31.

"We can't go into a game more light-hearted than against Germany, nobody expects us to win," said national coach Andy Schmid ahead of the game. The start was more than promising. In the 17th minute, the clear underdogs led 7:4 in front of a very atmospheric crowd in Herning. As against the Czech Republic, the defense worked perfectly.

In the 22nd minute, the Germans took the lead for the first time in this duel at 9:8 and after 13:10 (27.) it looked like the expected course of events. However, the Swiss closed the gap to one goal again. At the break they were only 14:15 behind, although the German Andreas Wolff clearly won the goalie duel against Nikola Portner with 10:5 saves in the first 30 minutes. Wolff saved a total of 20 shots and was logically named player of the match.

The Swiss did not let up in the second half either. Twice, at 21:19 (38') and 22:20 (40'), they led by two goals, and in the 51st minute it was 26:25. After 27:27 (54'), however, the Germans then scored three goals in a row to make it 30:27 (56'). The deficit was too heavy. As against the Czech Republic, Lenny Rubin was the Swiss' most successful scorer, netting seven times. Felix Aellen scored six goals and Noam Leopold was successful five times.

In the last game of the preliminary round, the Swiss will face Poland on Sunday at 3.30 pm, who, like the SHV team, have one point on their account after the 19:19 draw against the Czech Republic. After their heroic fight against Germany, a draw will be enough for the Swiss to qualify for the main round.

Telegram and ranking:

Switzerland - Germany 29:31 (14:15)

Herning. - 7286 spectators. - SR Mikelic/Paradina (CRO).

Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes each.

Switzerland: Portner (13 saves); Meister (1 goal), Rubin (7), Attenhofer (2), Aellen (6), Röthlisberger, Küttel (2), Maros (3), Steenaerts (2), Laube (1), Sigrist, Samuel Zehnder, Willecke, Leopold (5), Ben Romdhane.

Germany: Wolff (20 saves); Lichtlein (3), Golla (1), Witzke (1), Knorr (5), Zerbe, Köster (7), Uscins (6), Dahmke (1), Mertens (2), Stutzke, Steinert, Fischer (1), Grgic, Kastening (4).

Remarks: Switzerland without Manuel Zehnder (injured), Seravalli and Kusio (both unavailable). Missed penalties: 1:0.

Ranking: 1. Germany 2/4 (66:57). 2. Czech Republic 2/2 (36:36). 3. Switzerland 2/1 (46:48). 4. Poland 2/1 (47:54).