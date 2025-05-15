Sven Andrighetto (center) shines against Germany with four goals. KEYSTONE

Switzerland impresses in the fourth group game of the Ice Hockey World Championship with a 5:1 victory against Germany. Sven Andrighetto shines with four goals, but Nico Hischier is injured.

Syl Battistuzzi

The Swiss made a preliminary decision against the previously lossless Germans with four goals in the middle third, including a flawless hat-trick from Sven Andrighetto within 9:04 minutes. It was a relief after a difficult opening period in which captain and leading scorer Nico Hischier was injured after 15 minutes and did not return to the ice.

Last year's World Championship finalists can now plan for the quarter-finals, even if these are not yet mathematically fixed. At the end of the preliminary round, Switzerland will face Norway (Friday), Hungary (Sunday) and Kazakhstan (Tuesday).

After the first break, the Swiss played themselves into a real game frenzy. In the 25th minute, Damien Riat scored his fourth goal of the tournament with the follow-up shot after a Ken Jäger shot. 94 seconds later, Timo Meier put German goalie Mathias Niederberger under such pressure that he let a feed from Andrighetto pass. He was announced as the scorer, even though Meier seemed to deflect the puck.

The ZSC marksman's next three goals were then undisputed. In the 34th minute, he finished off a dream combination via Denis Malgin and Kevin Fiala, 62 seconds later he scored in the power play. And after eight minutes in the final third, he dispelled the very last doubts with the 5:0.

In the end, there were only two downer points for the Swiss. The injury to Hischier, the severity of which is unknown, and the 5:1 scoreline by Jonas Müller, who thwarted Leonardo Genoni's second consecutive shutout in the Swiss goal 1:25 minutes before the end after the 3:0 win against the USA.

