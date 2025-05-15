Switzerland impresses in the fourth group game of the Ice Hockey World Championship with a 5:1 victory against Germany. Sven Andrighetto shines with four goals, but Nico Hischier is injured.
The Swiss made a preliminary decision against the previously lossless Germans with four goals in the middle third, including a flawless hat-trick from Sven Andrighetto within 9:04 minutes. It was a relief after a difficult opening period in which captain and leading scorer Nico Hischier was injured after 15 minutes and did not return to the ice.
Last year's World Championship finalists can now plan for the quarter-finals, even if these are not yet mathematically fixed. At the end of the preliminary round, Switzerland will face Norway (Friday), Hungary (Sunday) and Kazakhstan (Tuesday).
After the first break, the Swiss played themselves into a real game frenzy. In the 25th minute, Damien Riat scored his fourth goal of the tournament with the follow-up shot after a Ken Jäger shot. 94 seconds later, Timo Meier put German goalie Mathias Niederberger under such pressure that he let a feed from Andrighetto pass. He was announced as the scorer, even though Meier seemed to deflect the puck.
The ZSC marksman's next three goals were then undisputed. In the 34th minute, he finished off a dream combination via Denis Malgin and Kevin Fiala, 62 seconds later he scored in the power play. And after eight minutes in the final third, he dispelled the very last doubts with the 5:0.
In the end, there were only two downer points for the Swiss. The injury to Hischier, the severity of which is unknown, and the 5:1 scoreline by Jonas Müller, who thwarted Leonardo Genoni's second consecutive shutout in the Swiss goal 1:25 minutes before the end after the 3:0 win against the USA.
60.
End of the game! Switzerland - Germany 5:1
-
60.
2-minute penalty against Switzerland
Germany have another power play shortly before the end. Fiala has to go to the penalty bench.
-
59.
Switzerland - Germany 5:1
Germany manages to score a second before the end of the powerplay and shortly before the end of the game.
-
57.
2-minute penalty against Switzerland
Too many players on the ice.
-
55.
Final phase
Switzerland have now shifted down two gears, but are still in control of the game. An excellent performance.
-
49.
Switzerland - Germany 5:0
Sven Andrighetto is unstoppable here. With his fourth goal of the afternoon, he makes it 5:0 for Switzerland and definitely decides the game.
-
47.
2-minute penalty against Germany
Stützle with an illegal body attack on Schmid.
-
42.
2-minute penalty against Germany
Semsanski has to go to the penalty bench for holding
-
42.
Monster save by Genoni
Germany make a furious start to the final period and come very close to the first goal. Genoni has to make two saves, but can't be beaten and saves miraculously, especially against Stützle!
-
41.
Start 3rd period
-
40.
End 2nd period
What a show from the ice comrades! The Swiss sweep Germany off the ice with four goals in the second period. Sven Andrighetto scores a flawless hat-trick!
-
36.
2-minute penalty against Switzerland
Siegenthaler is sent off for two minutes after a high stick.
-
35.
Switzerland - Germany 4:0
And again it's Sven Andrighetto who hammers the disc into the goal with an onetimer! Switzerland doesn't give Germany the slightest chance in the second period - 4:0.
-
34.
2-minute penalty against Germany
-
34.
Switzerland - Germany 3:0
And this time the goal counts! Sven Andrighetto is at the end of the fast Swiss transition play and sinks the puck into the top right of the cross. After another coach's challenge, another offside is called. A very close decision, but this time in favor of the Swiss.
-
29.
Malgin misses the 3:0
Next great chance for Switzerland: Moser makes a great pass for Malgin, but he fails to beat Niederberger.
-
27.
3:0 does not count - Fora offside
Now the Swiss are really putting their rivals to the sword. After the puck flies just past the German goal shortly after 2:0, it's Michael Fora with a perfect finish shortly afterwards. Unfortunately, the goal was disallowed after a coaches' challenge. Fora was offside.
-
25.
Switzerland - Germany 2:0
First "Timo Time" in Herning! Shortly after the 1:0 Timo Meier makes it 2:0 for Switzerland!
Addendum: The goal is credited to Sven Andrighetto.
-
24.
Switzerland - Germany 1:0
Goal for Switzerland! The absence of the captain doesn't seem to bother the team. Damien Riat converts a rebound for a 1:0 lead.
-
21.
Start of 2nd period
The game continues. There is still no sign of Hischier.
-
20.
Has Hischier injured himself?
A moment of shock for Switzerland: Captain Nico Hischier left the ice after a good quarter of an hour and did not reappear on the players' bench. Will the NHL forward return in the middle period? Apparently he injured himself in a collision with Josh Samanski...
-
20.
End of 1st period, Switzerland - Germany 0:0
The Swiss got off to a dominant start and were awarded their first man advantage early on. Germany immediately came under pressure, but were lucky that a shot from Tyler Moy only hit the post. The Germans then got into the game better and created their first chances. The Swiss lost their rhythm at times, partly due to a few unnecessary misplaced passes. The Swiss only picked up the pace again shortly before the break - Fiala then narrowly missed taking the lead, with a German saving on the line. After 20 minutes it remained a goalless draw.
-
18.
Great chance for Switzerland
Switzerland have finally found their stride again. Just like at the start of the first period, Switzerland also got up a good head of steam towards the end. They came close to scoring the opening goal. However, Fiala's finish is cleared by a German just before the line.
-
16.
One two-minute penalty each
Fists fly in front of the Swiss goal for the first time. Bertschy is sent to the penalty box for Switzerland and Hager for Germany.
-
12.
Chance for Germany
Fabio Wagner puts the puck just wide of the Swiss goal with a wrist shot. Luckily, it's still 0-0.
-
10.
Still 0:0
The game is intense and fast-paced. Both teams consistently carry out their checks and rely on quick transitions. After a strong start by the Swiss, the Germans are slowly finding their feet. Who will score first?
-
4.
Germany back to full strength
Switzerland came very close to scoring the opening goal in the power play, but unfortunately the score remains 0-0 after two minutes.
-
2.
Switzerland hit the post
Almost the lead for Switzerland! Tyler Moy takes a shot, but only hits the post.
-
2.
Penalty against Germany
Fabio Wagner is sent to the penalty bench for two minutes for tripping Denis Malgin. Powerplay for Switzerland.
-
1.
Start 1st period
The starting siren sounds and the game gets underway. Hopp Schwiiz!
-
It's about to start
The teams take to the ice. The game starts in a few moments.
-
Prestige duel in Group B
With the win against the USA - supposedly the strongest opponent after the Czechs in the opening game (4:5 after overtime) - Patrick Fischer's players have secured themselves a clear option for one of the top two places in the group. A win against the still unblemished Germans would also make winning the group a realistic prospect.
Duels between Switzerland and Germany are a daily occurrence at the World Championships. The two neighbors are meeting for the fifth time in a row, with two victories in each of the last two matches. A year ago in Prague, Switzerland won 3:1 in the quarter-finals.